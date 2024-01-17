No Labels Press Conference On Thursday, January 18

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, January 18, No Labels will hold a press conference at 10 AM ET. The press conference will feature No Labels top leadership and guests discussing critical developments around the 2024 election. *All media planning should register HERE *

Who: No Labels Leadership and Guests What: No Labels Press Conference When: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, 10 – 11 AM ET Where:

About No Labels

Since its founding in 2009, No Labels has worked to give voice to America's commonsense majority. Now, No Labels is working to get ballot access in states across the country, and we may offer our ballot line to an independent Unity presidential ticket if that's what the American people clearly want. .

SOURCE No Labels