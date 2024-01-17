First Responders Action Group And The Independence Fund To Present All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair To Former Las Vegas Law Enforcement Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Presentation will take place at Golden Knights Law Enforcement Appreciation Night.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, during its annual Law Enforcement Appreciation

Night, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, The Independence Fund, and the First

Responders Action Group (FRAG) will present an all-terrain tracked wheelchair to Las

Vegas Metro Police Department retiree and United States Marine Corps Veteran Chris Hall; enabling him to regain the physical independence and mobility he lost as a result of a tragic motor vehicle accident.



In 2022, Hall's motorcycle was struck by another driver, resulting in multiple life-threatening injuries, including a collapsed lung, a traumatic brain injury (TBI), and a spinal cord injury that left him with the inability to voluntarily move the lower parts of his body. The presentation of the all-terrain tracked wheelchair results from a partnership between the national non-profit organizations First Responders Action Group (FRAG) and The Independence Fund.

"FRAG is committed to supporting the heroic work and sacrifices made by first responders and Veterans. Chris Hall served his community in more ways than one," said Clark Pennington, Executive Director of First Responders Action Group. "Being able to put our mission in action - providing assistance and resources, like this all-terrain tracked wheelchair, to first responders and Veterans - is just a small way to show our appreciation for his service and help him enjoy his retirement the way he deserves to."



FRAG works closely with the Veteran organization, The Independence Fund, which has been empowering catastrophically wounded Veterans to regain independence in their lives - physically, mentally, and emotionally since its founding in 2007.

"We know that the restoration of physical movement empowers Veterans to find healing in other areas of their lives. We are excited to partner with FRAG, which is doing incredible work within the first responder community, to provide an all-terrain tracked wheelchair to a true community and national hero," said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund. "Additionally, the opportunity to showcase our mission and Officer Hall's heroism on a stage as patriotic and supportive as the Golden Knights' arena is a true honor. We remain grateful to work with like-minded organizations, like the Golden Knights, who are passionate about serving our heroes."

ABOUT THE FIRST RESPONDERS ACTION GROUP

The First Responders Action Group (FRAG) is committed to supporting the heroes of our communities-first responders and Veterans. FRAG's mission is to provide unwavering assistance, resources, and advocacy to meet the unique and evolving

needs of those who selflessly serve and protect us. To learn more, visit .



ABOUT THE INDEPENDENCE FUND

Founded in 2007, The Independence Fund (501c3) is committed to serving United States Veterans by providing innovative programs and services to support the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of servicemembers, combat Veterans, their Caregivers, families, and those Allies who served in combat alongside American troops, through innovative mobility and adaptive technologies and therapies for combat Veterans; suicide prevention; caregiver and family support; and Veteran advocacy with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other government agencies, federal and state legislators, and other partners.



The Independence Fund believes in fairness and equality for all Veterans and families irrespective of race, gender, religion, and sexual orientation and will continue to uphold these American values. To learn more, visit

.



