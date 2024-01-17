Rnai Therapeutics Market Global Industry Analysis And Forecasts To 2030: A $20.23 Billion Market In 2030, With A CAGR Of A 7.69% During 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNAi Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global RNAi therapeutics market was valued at USD 11.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 20.23 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of a 7.69% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The study on RNAi therapeutics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2021-2030.



The report on RNAi therapeutics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RNAi therapeutics market over the period of 2021-2030. The Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RNAi therapeutics market over the period of 2021-2030. The report's Growth Matrix provides insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Key Market Dynamics Drivers

The substantial growth in the RNAi therapeutics market is strongly influenced by heightened research and development efforts aimed at addressing chronic diseases. The increasing collaboration activities between drug distribution companies and contract research organizations (CROs) contribute to the growth of the RNAi therapeutics market. Restraints Complex delivery mechanisms hinder RNAi therapeutics market. Opportunities Technological breakthroughs in delivery technology have increased the number of indications for RNAi therapeutics, provides an opportunity for the market to grow. Report Segmentation The global RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, route of administration, and end user.

The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Type

Small interfering RNA (siRNA) MicroRNA (miRNA) The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Application

Genetic Disorders

Oncology

Neurodegenerative Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Renal Diseases Others The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

Intradermal Injections

Pulmonary Delivery Intravenous Injections The Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academic Laboratories Hospitals Company Profiles

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

QIAGEN

Olix Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma

Silence Therapeutics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Quark Software

Phio Pharmaceuticals Benitec Biopharma What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the RNAi therapeutics market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the RNAi therapeutics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2030.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global RNAi therapeutics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global



