(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 78% of CTV apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV use SSAI for open programmatic advertising, according to Pixalate's data; IVT on non-transparent SSAI is 93% higher than on transparent SSAI

LONDON, UK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the H2 2023 Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) benchmark report , analyzing the state of SSAI implementation across top Connected TV (CTV) platforms. SSAI is a programmatic advertising feature combining ads and content into a single stream to provide a broadcast TV-like experience without buffering.

Pixalate's latest research found that invalid traffic (IVT) rates, including ad fraud, are 320% higher when SSAI is used in the CTV programmatic ad supply chain. SSAI prevails in CTV programmatic advertising as 78% of apps across the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores use SSAI in connection with the sale and delivery of ads.

Key Findings: Pixalate's SSAI Report CTV Platform 2023



Apple TV Store had the highest % of apps using SSAI, at 87%

Apps using SSAI had 320% higher IVT rates compared to apps not using SSAI

IVT on non-transparent SSAI is 93% higher than on transparent SSAI

North America had the highest rate of transparent SSAI, at 31%

Amazon (AWS) is the most used SSAI proxy server across all regions OpenX, Beachfront, and AdsWizz were the sellers that had the highest SSAI transparency scores across various regions

“Our research indicates SSAI technology has a strong presence in the CTV apps market, with 78% of apps across top CTV platforms using this technology,” said Amit Shetty, VP Product.“However, the study also found that SSAI traffic, particularly 'non-transparent' SSAI, is significantly more likely to be associated with invalid traffic (IVT), including ad fraud.”

The report includes data on SSAI usage across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV, as well as top SSAI proxy servers and transparency rates by region.

Download a free copy of the report today here .

