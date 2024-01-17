Enter To Win $10,000 For Your Loved One’S Education!

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contribute to an Invest529 account by January 31 for a chance to win the“Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway”

Richmond, Va., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Early in the new year is the perfect time to make saving for a loved one's future a priority. This month, Virginia529 is helping families get a substantial jumpstart on saving for their loved one's educational future through the Virginia529 “Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway.” Virginia529 is offering the chance to win a bonus $10,000 contribution to five families! Those that contribute at least $10 to a new or existing Invest529 account by Wednesday, January 31 will be entered to win.

Whether you're saving for your own education or the education of a loved one, Virginia529 can help make your dreams a reality!

Flexible by design, 529 accounts cover a variety of pathways to help individuals and families achieve their dreams. An Invest529 account can be used for a four-year degree, private K-12 tuition, registered apprenticeship programs or even for repaying certain student loans.

To qualify for the “Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway” for yourself or a loved one, contribute a minimum of $10 between January 17, 2024, and January 31, 2024, to a new or existing Invest529 account. Invest529 is administered by Virginia529, the nation's largest 529 plan.

If you're determined to make 2024 the year you get your education savings in gear, visit Virginia529 for more information about the “Resolve to Save $10K Giveaway,” and to read the official terms and conditions for the offer.

CONTACT: Devon Copeland Virginia529