The plant-based food market in the United States is predicted to grow steadily because of the growing demand for nutritious and eco-friendly options. Many companies have recounted this demand and are introducing plant-based meals items with clean labels and plant-based components. However, the increasing cost of plant-based food may hamper growth.

The reputation of plant-based products is on the upward thrust, and it is a trend that is in all likelihood to continue within the United States. With its numerous benefits, along with environmental sustainability and dietary value, this meals choice is increasingly turning attractive to customers.



United States plant-based food market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% between 2024 and 2030

The US plant-based food industry has visible an upward thrust in recent decade due to consumer' growing awareness on decreasing animal product intake. Plant-based meat is gaining more significance, specifically in the context of vegan diets, which involve avoiding animal-based foods altogether. People adopt this way of life for numerous motives, consisting of fitness and ethical issues, promoting sustainability, and preventing animal cruelty in their food and beverages. The market for plant-based food is rising, pushed by factors like health concerns, environmental focus, and changing consumer possibilities. The trend towards plant-based diets and alternative proteins have been gaining momentum within the United States, and the market is expected to develop even more in the coming years.

The food market is currently experiencing a surge in preference for plant-based diets, along with vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian, fueled by rising health cognizance and interest in sustainable meal alternatives. According to Amy's Kitchen in April 2023 confirmed that 52% of Americans expressed an interest in vegan food. The US plant-based food market became valued at US$ 8.88 billion in 2023.

Meat alternatives will represent maximum share in the plant-based food market in the United States

By segments, the United States Plant-Based Food Market is segmented into Milk, Meat, Meals, Ice Cream, Yogurt, Creamer, Butter, Cheese, Tofu and Tempeh, Ready to drink Beverages, Condiments, Dressings, and Mayo, Spreads, Dips, Sour Cream and Sauces, Eggs, and Others. The plant-based meat industry inside the US is anticipated to increase appreciably because of the rising reputation of vegetarian and vegan diets. Soy-based meat alternatives are becoming increasingly renowned because of their meat-like texture and flavors. Brands and startups inside the US are introducing soy-based products to cater to the developing demand, driven through consumer' desire for allergen-loose ingredients, health interest, sustainability problems, and advanced taste and availability of plant-based products in grocery stores.

Lion's revenue share in the United States plant-based food market is held by Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

The US plant-based food market is segmented into various categories: quick-provider eating places (QSR), full-provider restaurants, education, healthcare, lodging/casinos, recreation, commercial enterprise and industry, and others. The QSR industry in the US is booming, thanks to the factor including fast urbanization, growing disposable income, and advancement in flavors and capabilities. There has been an extensive growth inside the popularity of plant-based meat, with several fast food chains globally leaping on the trend. KFC, for instance, has become the first fast food chain to introduce a plant-based chicken product to its menu. In January 2022, KFC delivered Beyond Fried Chicken nuggets made from plant-based meat to its menu in the US, marking a substantial milestone within the food market journey towards sustainable and ethical meals manufacturing.

Key Players

Some of the predominant companies in the Plant-based Food Market of the US are Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands, Maple Leaf Food Inc., Archer Daniels Midland, US Foods Holding Corp, Kellanova, Tyson Foods, and Hormel Foods Corporation.

Segments - Market breakup from 14 viewpoints:



Milk

Meat

Meals

Ice Cream

Yogurt

Creamer

Butter

Cheese

Tofu and Tempeh

Ready to Drink Beverages

Condiments, Dressings and Mayo

Spreads, Dips, Sour Cream and Sauces

Eggs Others

Food Services - Market breakup from 8 viewpoints:



Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Full Service Restaurants

Education

Healthcare

Lodging/Casino

Recreation

Business and Industry Others

All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints:



Overviews

Recent Developments Revenues

Company Analysis - Market breakup from 8 viewpoints:



Beyond Meat Inc.

Conagra Brands

Maple Leaf Food Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland

US Foods Holding Corp

Kellanova

Tyson Foods Hormel Foods Corporation

