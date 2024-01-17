Huntress Joins The Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Managed security platform provider to advise on cybersecurity planning, cyber defense, and response

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them, today announced it has joined the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) .



JCDC unites the global cyber community in the collective defense of cyberspace. JCDC participants include service providers, infrastructure operators, cybersecurity companies, companies across critical infrastructure sectors, and subject matter experts (SMEs) who collectively work together to enable synchronized cybersecurity planning, cyber defense, and response.

As a member, Huntress brings a world-class threat operations team, its 24/7 Security Operations Center, and its managed EDR and MDR for Microsoft 365 technology to deliver timely knowledge of critical vulnerabilities, hacker tradecraft, and large-scale exploitation, to help protect businesses from cyberattacks.

“Huntress' real-time threat analysis is what has made us a hacker's worst enemy and what will make us a smart partner for JCDC,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO of Huntress.“Great technology is critical, but having a diverse team of qualified threat analysts tracking and predicting adversaries' every move is what makes Huntress stand out. Our deep threat expertise is what allows us to fiercely protect SMBs and we're thrilled to be able to share our trove of knowledge with JCDC to develop actionable solutions to create a more secure world.”

Huntress' threat intelligence assisted SMBs and federal agencies during some of the worst cyber incidents in history, including the major vulnerabilities found in the PaperCut software and Progress' MOVEit file sharing software. Huntress has also worked with JCDC in an advisory capacity on the JCDC Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Cyber Defense Plan .

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security,

and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How SMBs defend against cybersecurity attacks. Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations, and now protects more than 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit huntress .

About the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative

Pursuant to new authority from Congress, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) established JCDC in August 2021 to transform traditional public-private partnerships into real-time private-public operational collaboration and shift the paradigm from reacting to threats and vulnerabilities to proactively planning and taking steps to mitigate them. JCDC combines the visibility, insight, and innovation of the private sector with the capabilities and authorities of the federal cyber ecosystem to collectively drive down cyber risk to the nation at scale. Learn more about JCDC at CISA/JCDC .

