Dental Practice Management Software Market Size Worth USD 5.20 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental practice management software market size was USD 2.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Rising number of surgical procedures globally and increasing digitalization in the healthcare industry and awareness about oral health are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing number of dental cases across the globe is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. According to the 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) Global Oral Health Status Report, approximately 3.5 billion individuals worldwide are impacted by oral diseases, and three-quarters of those affected reside in middle-income countries. The report also indicates that around 2 billion people globally experience permanent teeth cavities, and 514 million children endure cavities in their primary teeth. Dental professionals must balance the requirement to provide high-quality care for an increasing number of patients with complicated dental conditions. According to the American Dental Association data for November 2022, the worldwide dental cases count has increased by over 1 billion.

A key market trend is significant introduction and implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in the Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT). As per the various scientific literatures, AI algorithms are providing better results in assessing periapical lesions based on CBCT, panoramic, and periapical radiographs.

The limited accessibility of this software in developing regions is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. In these areas, challenges such as inadequate technological infrastructure, limited Internet connectivity, and financial constraints hinder the widespread adoption of advanced software solutions. Dental practices in developing regions struggle to access and implement sophisticated practice management software due to lack of supportive infrastructure. In addition, cost associated with acquiring and maintaining such software can be prohibitive for practices facing budgetary constraints, which could also restrain market revenue growth.

Segment Insights

Deployment Mode Insights:

On the basis of deployment mode, the global dental practice management software market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, web-based, and others.

The web-based segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental practice management software market in 2022. This is attributed to their ease of availability in the market and scheduling reminders, calls, appointments of patients, and task recalls. One of the biggest advantages of web-based platform is that this can run on any computer or mobile device, irrespective of operating system. In addition, increasing product launches by various organizations is another factor driving revenue growth of this segment.

The cloud-based segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global dental practice management software market during the forecast period. This is because cloud-based solutions offer dental practices the advantage of accessibility and flexibility, allowing practitioners to securely access patient data and manage administrative tasks from anywhere with an Internet connection. This level of mobility is particularly beneficial in today's dynamic healthcare environment. In addition, cloud-based systems typically require lower upfront investment compared to traditional on-premise solutions, making these more cost-effective for dental practices, especially smaller ones with limited resources.

End-Use Insights:

On the basis of end-use, the global dental practice management software market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals, and others.

The dental clinics segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global dental practice management software market during the forecast period due to rising need for streamlined and efficient management of various aspects of clinic operations. These software solutions offer comprehensive tools to organize and automate administrative tasks such as appointment scheduling, patient records management, billing, and insurance processing. The software's ability to centralize and digitize these functions not only reduces the administrative burden on clinic staff but also minimizes likelihood of errors. In addition, dental practice management software enhances communication and coordination among clinic staff, leading to improved overall workflow efficiency.

Regional Insights:

North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global dental practice management software market in 2022 due to increasing product innovation and medical care, prevalence of chronic sicknesses, and increasing geriatric population being diagnosed with dental issues. In addition, rising awareness related to the treatment choices, and increasing number of dental cases in the U.S. are also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. As per government sources, dental condition affects around 1.7% of children aged 4 years and 1.85% of children aged 8 years in the U.S. annually. Moreover, major companies investing in their Research & Development (R&D) activities and upgrading their existing product portfolio is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

Europe market accounted for the second-largest revenue share in the global dental practice management software market in 2022. This is due to the presence of an extensively evolved drug industry, rising demand for dental and related disorder treatment, and increasing geriatric population with dental issues. According to the government sources, dental issues affect around 0.38% children aged 4 years and 1.55% children aged 8 years in Europe annually.

