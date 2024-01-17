FORGED IRISH STOUT BECOMES OFFICIAL STOUT PARTNER OF BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BKFC and Forged Irish Stout Form Partnership

- Conor McGregor, Founder, Forged Irish Stout

PHILADEPHIA , PA , UNITED STAT, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Champions have to fight their way to the top and take what is rightfully theirs.

In just a few years, Conor McGregor forged a new path in MMA, quickly rising to the top of his game and showing the world the power of passion and determination. From nothing, to something, to everything.

Following his success in The Octagon, McGregor is now challenging the biggest names in the brewing ring. Forged Irish Stout is big on flavor and bold as brass.

Forged may be the new kid on the block, but their eyes are on the prize, and they won't settle for second best. It's evident that Forged Irish Stout is the clear winner when it comes to the world's creamiest stout.

Better watch out because Forged is not here to take part; it's here to take over - now with Bare Knuckle.

Since birth, David Feldman has spent his entire life in the combat sports industry. The son of a 7-time World Champion boxing trainer, Dave's life has revolved around the sport. Fighter, Promoter, Executive.

Relentless effort, persistence, and his never-say-never attitude have taken the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) from idea to reality, becoming the fastest-growing combat sport in the world.

What better way to combine the forces of these two warriors than a partnership of BKFC and Forged Irish Stout, the new Official Stout Partner of the BKFC.

BKFC Founder and CEO Dave Feldman stated,“The fastest growing combat sport on the planet teams up with the fastest growing Irish Stout on the planet! It's an honor to partner with Conor and the Forged team to make Forged Irish Stout the most recognized and best Irish Stout in the world. I'm looking forward to a great partnership with Conor and his team."

Conor McGregor expressed enthusiasm about the BKFC partnership,“Every BKFC fight is seriously entertaining. Five action-packed two-minute rounds. And no gloves! Women and Men put their bodies on the line. If you are a combat sports fan, you must be watching the BKFC while drinking the world's creamiest stout, Forged Irish Stout! We are both in hyper-growth mode, and I am excited to see where this partnership takes us”.

About BKFC

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the world's premier organization for bare-knuckle fighting. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. BKFC has gained international recognition for its exciting and unique brand of combat sports, showcasing some of the most thrilling fights in the industry. For more information, visit .

