Now On Revolver Podcasts: Sound Up! With Mark Goodman And Alan Light. Your Essential Guide To All Things Music.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Only Music Podcast That Matters!

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare for an extraordinary auditory journey as

reVolver Podcasts proudly introduces Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light, a national sensation that promises to be your go-to source for insightful discussions on everything happening in the world of music. The first episode is already available for streaming or downloading . The show will publish twice a week on Monday and Thursday.

Step into the world of "Sound Up!" where the enchanting blend of music, culture, and entertainment is expertly crafted by Emmy Award-winning music journalist Alan Light and industry veteran Mark Goodman. The show is produced by creative media visionary Roger Coletti. Alan Light, formerly a Senior Writer at Rolling Stone and Editor-in-Chief of Vibe and Spin magazines, infuses the podcast with his unparalleled expertise. With an Emmy Award to his name, Light's acclaimed documentaries and best-selling books have established him as a leading commentator on music and culture. Having interviewed and profiled iconic artists like U2, Beyonce, and the Rolling Stones, Light brings a wealth of knowledge that adds depth and insight to the "Sound Up!" experience.

Mark Goodman, with over 40 years in the music industry, showcases a multifaceted journey that resonates with audiences. From his early days hosting at WMMR in Philadelphia to becoming the face of MTV's inaugural broadcast, Goodman's illustrious career spans radio, acting, and music supervision. His deep love for music is evident through his diverse experiences, including hosting shows on SiriusXM, providing a dynamic layer to the podcast. As the hosts seamlessly intertwine their stories and insights, "Sound Up!" becomes a captivating exploration of music's impact on culture.

Behind the scenes, the show's magic is orchestrated by Roger Coletti, a creative media producer with a storied career spanning three major radio networks for Viacom and serving as Vice President of Radio for MTV and VH1. Coletti's impressive resume includes creating multi-platinum projects like the Kissology DVD series, showcasing his ability to bring groundbreaking ideas to fruition, also created Volume for SiriusXM, the first 24/7 talk channel about music. Not only does Coletti excel in the world of media production, but his musical prowess as the drummer for legendary bands like Camber and Smile From Tokyo adds an extra layer of authenticity to the podcast. Together, Light, Goodman, and Coletti create a harmonious trio that elevates "Sound Up!" to new heights, promising listeners an immersive and unforgettable experience at the intersection of music and storytelling.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, expresses his enthusiasm for the newest addition to the podcast family, stating, "The inclusion of Sound Up! with Mark Goodman and Alan Light in the reVolver Podcasts lineup brings immense excitement to our platform. Mark and Alan's unparalleled influence in the realms of entertainment news, music, and pop culture is truly extraordinary. The distinctive viewpoints they bring, complemented by the creative brilliance of Roger Coletti, are poised to transform 'Sound Up' into an essential listen for music enthusiasts nationwide."

Don't miss a beat - join the conversation and follow "Sound Up!" on main podcast platforms for the latest updates. reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Pandora, iHeart Radio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts. For more information about the company visit

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts