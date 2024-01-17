Enerlites Marks A Successful Virtual NEMRA Event, Looks Forward To Las Vegas Meetup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enerlites is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its recent virtual event hosted by the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association

IRVINE, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enerlites , an innovator in energy-efficient solutions, is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its recent virtual event hosted by the National Electrical Manufacturers Representatives Association (NEMRA ). This was an opportunity for Enerlites to connect with its sales representatives, celebrate the achievements of 2023, and chart a course for 2024.

The virtual event was a landmark for Enerlites, not just for the fruitful discussions, but also for the notable announcements made. Enerlites proudly reported a substantial expansion of its sensor line, reflecting a strong focus on innovation and customer needs. In a remarkable accomplishment, the company also doubled its sales in commercial products, a testament to its growing market influence.

Another area of significant progress was the company's strategic focus on corporate accounts, which saw substantial growth. This reflects Enerlites' commitment to cultivating long-term business relationships and delivering tailored solutions.

Looking ahead to 2024, Enerlites previewed exciting additions to its already successful product lines. These include an expanded range of sensors, enhanced dimmers, and a broader selection of USB products, all designed to meet the evolving demands of both residential and commercial customers.

As Enerlites prepares for the upcoming NEMRA event in Las Vegas later this month, the team is eager for more direct engagements. The event will facilitate one-on-one discussions to set individual goals with representatives and explore new opportunities. Additionally, this gathering will be a celebration of Enerlites' 15th anniversary, marking a milestone in the company's journey of innovation and excellence.

Evelyn Cockrell, a regional sales manager at Enerlites, remarked, "Our virtual NEMRA event was not just a meeting; it was a celebration of growth and innovation. As we look forward to our Las Vegas event, we are excited to build upon these successes, set new goals, and celebrate 15 years of excellence with our dedicated team."



**About Enerlites**

Founded in 2008, Enerlites has established itself as a leader in providing sustainable and efficient energy solutions. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality, Enerlites continues to pave the way in the industry, celebrating 15 years of groundbreaking achievements.

