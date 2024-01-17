Lifebulb Expands Therapy Services Into Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

More than 1 in 5 adults live with a mental illness, according to the CDC. Lifebulb is working to change that with scientifically proven counseling approaches and a commitment to client care.

Mental health care in Texas receives a boost as Lifebulb establishes its presence with licensed therapists and insured therapy & teletherapy services.

- Daniel Belcher, founder and CEO UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lifebulb, a leading mental health counseling and therapy practice, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services into Texas. Starting January 22nd, Lifebulb will begin accepting new clients across all cities and counties in Texas, offering comprehensive mental health services to individuals, children, adults, seniors, couples, and families.Daniel Belcher, founder and CEO at Lifebulb, expressed his excitement about the expansion into Texas. "We are thrilled to bring our client-centered and holistic approach to mental health counseling to the vibrant communities of Texas. Our team of highly qualified therapists is dedicated to helping individuals and families find the support they need to live brighter lives."Lifebulb's expansion into Texas marks an important milestone in the practice's mission to make quality mental health care accessible to all. Texas marks the 5th state where clients can be served by Lifebulb therapists. With their affordable rates, comprehensive services, and commitment to client care, Lifebulb is poised to positively impact the mental well-being of individuals and communities across the state.The decision to expand into Texas comes as a response to the growing demand for mental health services in the state. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Texas has one of the highest rates of mental illness in the country, with over 4 million adults experiencing a mental health disorder each year. With the addition of Texas, Lifebulb hopes to reach and support more individuals in need of mental health therapy.Features and benefits of Lifebulb's counseling services in Texas include.- Online therapy : Telehealth options will be offered throughout Texas cities and counties, ensuring accessible mental health care.- Personalized Care: Lifebulb's team of licensed therapists specializes in treating a wide range of mental health concerns, including anxiety, depression, grief and loss, eating disorders, trauma, bipolar disorder, anger management, ADHD, and more.- Expert Therapists: Lifebulb's therapists are highly trained and educated in specialized therapies such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Mindfulness, Strengths-Based, Motivational Interviewing, the Gottman Method, EMDR, Christian therapy, and more.The reputable mental health counseling practice started in New Jersey in 2022, where its emphasis on creating strong client-therapist relationships and a nonjudgemental and supportive environment spurred its successful growth across state lines. Texas is the newest expansion, and Lifebulb is excited to bring quality mental health care to the state. The practice believes that good therapy starts with a great therapist and is committed to matching clients with the most qualified and best-suited therapists based on their individual needs.Therapy sessions will be available starting January 22nd. Lifebulb accepts most major health insurance plans and has a dedicated team to assist clients in all areas of scheduling, billing, & benefits. There is no waitlist at this time. For more information on therapy sessions in Texas, visit .About Lifebulb: Lifebulb is a leading mental health counseling and therapy practice operating in multiple states across the United States. With a team of highly qualified therapists, Lifebulb provides affordable and accessible mental health services to individuals, couples, and families. The practice offers online and in-person therapy and specializes in treating various mental health concerns and providing a supportive and nonjudgmental environment for clients to grow and heal. They believe in helping clients and therapists live brighter lives. For more information, visit .

