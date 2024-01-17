Sports Law Expert Podcast Features Sports Lawyer Ellen Zavian, Law Professor And GC Of USA Lacrosse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ellen is a sports law professorial lecturer at The George Washington University School of Business and Law School.

- Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney PublicationsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hackney Publications announced today the release of the latest episode of Sports Law Expert Podcast, which features Ellen Zavian , a sports law professorial lecturer at The George Washington University School of Business and Law School and General Counsel for USA Lacrosse.The podcast segment can be heard here.Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting here .“Ellen is a trailblazer is so many ways,” said Holt Hackney, the publisher of Hackney Publications.“She was the first female NFL sports agent. Ellen was also among the first sports lawyers to recognize the power of Esports and emergence in the industry. To that end, she was the founding Editor-in-Chief of Esports and the Law ( ). What is even more impressive about Ellen is that she has been successful in higher education as well as the private sector. Her story is compelling for both established sports lawyers and those who aspire to be sports lawyers.”ABOUT ELLEN ZAVIANEllen M. Zavian began her career in sports when she was a student at the University of Maryland where she worked in the university's intramural sports and recreation department while working at the Maryland Racetracks in the promotional department on weekends. While earning her law degree, she interned at the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA). Soon after graduation, Ms. Zavian became the first female attorney/agent in the NFL. She has represented the US Women's Soccer and Softball gold medalists and extreme athletes, collectively, and held the title of Commissioner for the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (NCAA).Zavian served as coordinator for the NFLPA's Native American project, a nationally recognized journalist, and a court expert in licensing/sports agreements. She also created the United Breakin Association, a global association for competitive break dancers and was appointed to a task force to get break dancing in the Olympics (Youth Olympics 2018 and Olympics 2024).She has served on many sports-related committees, including the DC Bar's Arts, Entertainment, Media, and Sports Section, and co-created the Association of Corporate Counsel's Sports & Entertainment Committee. She teaches sports law, negotiations, leadership, and entrepreneurship at the George Washington University School of Business and serves as a moot court coach at George Washington Law School, while serving her clients in the sports industry, conducting arbitrations, and leading corporate workshops.In the summer of 2022, Zavian became the first General Counsel of USA Lacrosse.ABOUT HACKNEY PUBLICATIONSHackney Publications is the nation's leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.

