Tech Coast Angels Unveils TCA Venture Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TCA Venture Group's new logo pays homage to angel origins and leads the organization into the future.

Esteemed angel network evolves, furthering innovation and expanding opportunities within the entrepreneurial ecosystem

- David Friedman, TCA VG chairmanIRVINE, CALIF., USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For more than a quarter of a century, Tech Coast Angels (TCA) has been one of the largest, most innovative angel networks in the world. Today, the organization announced its transformation into TCA Venture Group (TCA VG) .Throughout its 28-year history, TCA has been a trailblazer in the angel community, and the organization has outgrown the conventional associations with its“angel” name. Although technology remains a fundamental aspect and underpinning of most of its investments, the angel network has deepened its diversification into different industries and geographies, far beyond the confines of the Southern California“Tech Coast.” Half of its investments are now outside the region. Through strong collaborations and partnerships with investment groups across the country. TCA VG has extended investments to include later stage seed funding, early A-round funding, and greater diversification for its members through its multiple chapter funds.“TCA has always been renowned for innovation, and being at the forefront of angel investing,” said David Friedman, chairman of TCA VG.“Today, we are recreating and reinventing what the natural evolution of an angel network is as a healthy, adapting part of a living startup ecosystem.”TCA VG's transformation is underlined by its commitment to shape the future of alternative early stage investing through several key initiatives:.Strengthening collaboration with incubators, accelerators, and universities to enhance the quality of deal flow;.Continued strategic expansion in key geographies and markets through its licensing program with other investment groups and networks, such as the Angel Syndication Network and licensing agreements with other angel groups such as Pasadena Angels and MEDA Angels into TCA VG for full access and sharing of all deals..Implementing robust deal evaluation and funding processes, leveraging the expertise of its 400 members, many of whom serve as brand ambassadors;.Facilitating seamless communication and collaboration to share due diligence and collective intelligence with its members; and.Providing members with more resources for potential funding opportunities, and providing entrepreneurs with valuable support for business expertise and a clear path to secure next-level financing.Friedman continued,“We are excited to unveil our new brand today. Our new logo pays homage to our angel origins, yet leads us into the future as a dynamic force driving meaningful change. TCA Venture Group is poised to deliver enhanced support to its community of members, portfolio companies, and to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at large.”About TCA Venture Group:Founded as Tech Coast Angels in 1997, Tech Coast Angels Venture Group (TCA VG) has invested approximately $300 million in more than 525 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. With 400+ accredited investors in TCA LA, TCA OC, TCA Inland Empire, Pasadena Angels, and MEDA Angels, TCA VG is a key seed and early-stage funding source. Members, including founders and business leaders, deliver more than capital - providing counsel, mentorship, and access to extensive networks. Connect with TCA VG on its website ( ), X/Twitter , Facebook, and LinkedIn .--end--

Kimber Smith

for Tech Coast Angels

+1 775-298-5260

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn