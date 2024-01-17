Bedtime Story For Baby To 6 Yrs: Spotlight Network TV Interviews Author Eva Zonnios As Picture Book Reaches US Audience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This heartwarming picture book called 'A Bear's Story' has secured a coveted spot on a prominent US TV station.

- Children's Author Eva ZonniosMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While the children's bedtime book, 'A Bear's Story,' was enjoying some welcomed attention from its US audience, Australian author Eva Zonnios was provided with an unexpected opportunity to feature her work on Prime Seven Media with 'The Spotlight Network' in the US.Eva Zonnios is the author and illustrator of 'A Bear's Story', a children's bedtime book that has received an overwhelmingly positive response from readers across the globe. Now, this children's illustrated storybook is the feature of an interview with Spotlight Network's host Logan Crawford.Visit website:A Bear's Story, written for children aged, baby to 6 years, has captivated young readers with its delightful storytelling and enchanting imagery. Readers have consistently reviewed it as engaging and well-suited for bedtime reading, making it a cherished addition to many children's bookshelves.Eva talks about her interview with Logan Crawford.“It was great to be in an interview with such a big celebrity name. I felt that this was the perfect chance for me to introduce my work to a wider readership and expose my books to the US audience. I am hoping that by getting my books out there to more new readers my work can have a greater chance of being recognised by movie directors or producers. One of my dreams for the future of my writing is to get my books turned into movies.”“Meanwhile, I welcome parents and children all over the world to enjoy my special world of children's fiction.”Other children's fiction books by Eva Zonnios include:Jemima WOW!The Merchant & The KnightDreamer's GardenYou can see all of Eva's books on the website for A Bear's Story here:Visit website:What sets this book apart is its ability to impart valuable life lessons to young readers. Through the story of a young bear who wakes up from hibernation to find he has grown, children learn about bravery, the inevitability of change as they grow, and the importance of expressing their feelings. Parents have found it particularly effective as a bedtime story, thanks to its soothing qualities and positive message.'A Bear's Story' has a global appeal. Its universal charm and relatable themes make it a book that resonates with children from different backgrounds. The inclusion of beautiful images depicting the baby bear's growth and moments with its mother further enhances its visual appeal.In summary, A Bear's Story by Eva Zonnios has become a beloved choice in children's literature, captivating young readers and providing a positive and educational reading experience for both children and parents.About Logan Crawford and Spotlight Network TVLogan Crawford, a versatile talent renowned for his achievements in acting and journalism, brings a wealth of experience to the creative world. Now, as the host of The Spotlight Network, he is helping authors and other creatives bring their work to the forefront, providing them with the opportunity to present their work to the global stage.In his latest interview, Logan shines the light on Eva Zonnios, author and illustrator of this charming bedtime picture book. During the interview Eva explains how a news story she heard of a woman who was able to bring an unexplained strength into play when she needed to save her child was the inspiration for her book.Click the link to watch the interview on YouTube at The Spotlight Network:Complete with illustrations that children can enjoy, this book has been touching the hearts of babies and young children as they get sent off to sleep with positive emotions.“The author has done an excellent job in telling the readers that being afraid is OK as it is a normal feeling,” says Serenity in her review of A Bear's Story.“Cute little story that hopefully makes children think about animals and the need to preserve their homes. Love the lesson in bravery and how quickly things can change in one short summer,” says Diane Chattaway, in her Amazon review.With so many Five-Star ratings this book is set to be a winner as it hits the global stores.A Bear's Story can be found at this website: ,Or by searching 'A bear's story by Eva Zonnios' on Amazon (or com for Australia)

Teaching Children Courage and Care: A Bears Story