Amesite's Announces TX-RAMP Certification, Paving The Way For Transformative Educational Partnerships In Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DETROIT, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST)



Amesite Inc., an AI-driven learning platform leader, is pleased to announce its provisional certification under the Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP), enhancing its partnership prospects with Texas' public colleges and universities. This certification is a testament to Amesite's unwavering commitment to delivering secure and scalable learning solutions in the education sector.



Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, CEO of Amesite, expressed excitement about achieving the TX-RAMP certification. "This certification reaffirms our role as a secure and reliable technology partner for Texas' educational institutions," said Dr. Sastry. "Amesite is poised to assist colleges and universities in swiftly launching impactful programs that drive student success and regional workforce development."

Amesite's ability to quickly deploy customizable, AI-powered online learning platforms is particularly relevant for Texas community colleges. The new, outcomes-based funding model under Texas House Bill 8 , emphasizes student success metrics such as earning valuable credentials, successful transfers to four-year universities, and completion of dual credit courses. Amesite's certification enables its partners to rapidly deploy courses that meet these criteria, on their own brands. Amesite's TX-RAMP certified, fully integrated solution also provides 24/7 data access for effective reporting and program development. Partners can also leverage Amesite's extensive catalog of workforce development programs, launching in less than 24 hours, in addition to placing their own programs on the easy-to-use platform.

With student enrollment expected to reach 1.62 million by 2025 across Texas' educational institutions, Amesite is strategically positioned to support this growth. The company's platform is designed to help these institutions adapt to changing demographics and educational needs, enabling them to offer relevant, data-informed educational programs.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Petraglia

TraDigital IR

(917) 633-8980

...

Sources







