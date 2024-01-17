Global Ski Travel Affordability Case Study 2023: Trends, Key Destinations, Opportunities And Challenges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Case Study - Ski Travel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The affordability of a ski vacation is a critical component that sets it apart from other types of vacations, as ski travel is costly and frequently requires the purchase or rental of equipment. Furthermore, ski resorts are typically quite far away from airports and this may generate extra cost in the form of transportation.

As per the the publisher consumer survey Q3 2021, adventure holidays are mostly preferred by Gen Y (Millennials), with 57.61% (3,471) of overall respondents saying they typically take this type of holiday, followed by Gen X with 22.32% of respondents.

In order to overcome climate impact, the majority of ski resorts are focusing on the Sustainable Slopes initiative, which encourages ski resorts to put collaboration above competitors and implement sustainability in all their activities. Educating staff and visitors about sustainability is helping many ski resorts shift their focus towards creating more sustainable offerings.

The rise in energy costs will have an effect on the ski tourism sector since it will raise customer prices, which will lower the number of participants.

This case study looks at global ski travel industry and its market trends, key destinations, opportunities and challenges

Gain an understanding of ski travel tourism

Gain an insight into key trends and key destinations Understand the potential opportunities and challenges the industry might face

Ski Travel Overview

Trends in Ski Travel

Key Ski Travel Destinations

Opportunities in Ski Travel

Challenges in Ski Travel Appendix

