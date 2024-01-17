Global Bioenergies announces the start of a new phase in its collaboration with Shell to develop low-carbon road fuels

Evry, 17 January 2024 – 05:45 p.m.: Global Bioenergies (FR0011052257 – ALGBE), a key player in industrial biotechnology, announces that the company has signed a new development contract with Shell Global Solutions (Deutschland) GmbH (“Shell”) to further develop low carbon road fuels. While the previous phases of the collaboration, starting at the end of 2022, were dedicated to exploring different potential options based on proprietary Global Bioenergies' technology, the aim now is to focus on one specific route.

Marc Delcourt, co-founder and CEO of Global Bioenergies , said: "This work paves the way for a potential commercial exploitation of Global Bioenergies' process for this specific application”.

Matthias Mundt, General Manager Fuels Tech Future Mobility Portfolio at Shell , added: "The solution developed by Global Bioenergies is unique, and we are looking forward to carrying on our collaboration. By combining the experience of Shell with the innovation of a start-up, we are looking to enable solutions to offer our customers more lower-carbon products. These technologies can be a part of the mosaic of sustainable components to support the energy transition.”

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies substitutes products of fossil origin with products of natural origin. In their quest for naturalness without compromising on performance, the cosmetics players are the Company's first customers. By 2027, the Company will be operating its innovative process in a large-scale plant. By 2030, the Company plans to become a leader in the huge emerging market for sustainable aviation fuels, in order to fight against global warming. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE). L'Oréal is its largest shareholder, with a 13.5% stake.

