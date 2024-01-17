The First Breathing For Diabetes App To Improve The Quality Of Life For 537 Million People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Breathing App for Diabetes is a pioneering tool designed to alleviate chronic stress, offering tailored breathing practices for diabetes patients.

- Eddie Stern, founder of The Breathing AppNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Breathing App has launched the first app that allows people to manage and alleviate their chronic stress associated with diabetes. By providing scientifically proven slow breathing practices, The Breathing App for Diabetes allows users to reduce their stress levels by as much as 44 percent in 28 days.The app targets 1 in 10 Americans who are living with diabetes and 537 million adults who grapple with diabetes globally. An adjunctive support tech solution tailored by experienced entrepreneurs and scientists, it addresses diabetes-related stress and its silent, unseen symptoms.The app was created by an international team of tech specialists led by Eddie Stern, MSc, a yoga expert with 35 years of experience, and Research Scientist Dr. Nick Heath, Ph.D., whose lived experience with type-1 diabetes provides invaluable first-hand visibility into the user's journey. Together, they offer a monthly plan to foster a holistic approach to diabetes care, blending decades of expertise for those seeking comprehensive solutions.The Breathing App for Diabetes offers tools that have a measurable impact on the user's mental, emotional, and physical well-being and translate into improved habits that resonate with users and extend to their families and communities. A financially accessible resource, this app is a user-friendly complement to diabetes management strategies."The Breathing App for Diabetes is a simple adjunctive treatment for diabetes management that can complement any standardized medical care. Unfortunately, the issue of stress that people with diabetes encounter daily is not addressed as part of standardized care in a thorough way. The breathing techniques suggested in our program have been scientifically proven to reduce stress levels and have positive downstream effects on other health outcomes as well,” says the founder of The Breathing App, Eddie Stern.This is the second time Eddie has created an app to help people learn how to deal with stress. In 2017, he developed the original Breathing App with musical sounds provided by recording artist Moby and input from Deepak Chopra, with whom he regularly collaborates. Since then, this app has accumulated over half a million downloads and currently boasts 60,000 monthly users, establishing a strong presence in the realm of well-being apps by specifically emphasizing stress reduction through breathing techniques. With this new iteration, Stern and Dr. Nick Heath expand the proven benefits of slow breathing techniques to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), with diabetes as a central focus.The core mission of The Breathing App for Diabetes is to have a positive impact by reducing the burden that diabetes creates for hundreds of millions of people globally. By empowering individuals to cultivate healthy habits rooted in deliberate slow breathing practices, downstream physiological and emotional changes can occur, and people can improve their quality of life.Its daily bite-sized lessons unravel the science behind mindful breathing, seamlessly integrating guided audio sessions with insightful diabetes-related information in just fifteen minutes daily. This fusion of science and mindfulness transcends mere stress management, as affirmed by a participant who described the app as an "incredible learning experience," citing immediate calmness and tangible results such as a significant improvement in overall well-being.

