Announcing Manuel Rosado As A 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor,

Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors, as a 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin's Top 100 CEOs &

C-level executives. The recipients are recognized as the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry, who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 148,000 individuals and generate $76.4 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition "Titan 100 book" and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year.

"The Titan 100 are visionary leaders that inspire the Wisconsin business community. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled in their field. We are humbled to recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community" - Jaime

Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Manuel is responsible for setting direction and overseeing the overall operations of the firm. He has been in the investment management and retirement plan industry since 1999. His servant leadership has led him to be on the Taylor University Board of Trustees as Board Vice Chair, a member of the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA), and many other valuable organizations.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside 99 exceptional and inspiring leaders" – Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors.

Manuel will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on January 18th, 2024 at Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry, and their guests, for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in Wisconsin. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," - Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors