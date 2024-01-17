Dogsters Launches New Pumpkin Flavored Ice Cream Style Treat For Dogs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New dairy-free pumpkin treat from J&J Snack Foods' Dogsters brand supports gut and digestive health in pups, available now in freezer aisles nationwide

Proud puppy "pawrents"

can show their four-legged friends some wuv this new year with Dogsters® new pumpkin flavored ice cream style treats for dogs. This tail-wagging treat is made with pups in mind, and it's

better than a belly rub.

J&J Snack Foods launches new Dogsters® pumpkin flavored ice cream style treats for dogs.

Produced by snack food industry leader, J&J Snack Foods, Dogsters is a veterinarian approved, frozen, tasty treat that every dog can enjoy. The new pumpkin flavor was developed based on customer feedback after many requested a frozen, dairy-free treat for pups with stomach sensitivities. This low fat, low calorie doggie snack is made with real pumpkin and

even has added probiotics to support gut and digestive health.

Dogsters is ready to serve straight from the freezer and is an icy, cold treat that your pup can enjoy at any time. Now with four paws-itively tasty flavors, including Cheesy Bac'n, Nutly & Cheese, and Mintë Kissably Fresh, Dogsters are loved by all breeds and around 100 calories with no artificial colors or flavors.

"The new Dogsters pumpkin flavor builds on our tail-wagging, better-than-a-belly-rub

portfolio of treats for dogs," said Joanne Mizner, Vice President of Marketing at J&J Snack Foods. "After speaking with customers and pawrents across the country, we discovered the importance of a dairy-free option for pups. Pumpkin is the perfect addition to our lineup because we want all dogs to be able to enjoy a refreshingly cool treat that uses real ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors."

Dogsters products are made in the USA and

available in grocery store freezer aisles

nationwide, with braille accessible labels for visually impaired consumers. Dogsters' new pumpkin flavor will be available in Giant Eagle, The Giant Company and HEB

beginning early 2024

and will hit additional retailers nationwide later in the year.

Find out more about the Dogsters portfolio at DogstersIceCream .

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF ) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit .

