VARSITY SPIRIT AND CORKCICLE ANNOUNCE EXCITING COLLABORATION TO ELEVATE SPIRIT INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team, and band apparel, camps, and competitions, proudly announces an innovative partnership with Corkcicle , renowned for its industry-leading drinkware solutions. This unique collaboration will offer limited edition, co-branded drinkware products. These exclusive products will serve as the official drinkware of the spirit industry and will be available for purchase at events and on Varsity Spirit's online store at href="" rel="nofollow" varsit .

Varsity Spirit (PRNewsFoto/Varsity Brands)

Corkcicle. Attached at the sip.

Corkcicle

Continue Reading

Corkcicle, a brand known for its commitment to style and functionality, will provide Varsity Spirit's cheer, dance, and band customers with a range of specially curated products. The centerpiece of the partnership is the co-branded drinkware line, combining the signature style of Corkcicle with the spirit and energy synonymous with Varsity Spirit.

In addition to developing a co-branded drinkware line, Corkcicle will also serve as the official Presenting Sponsor for The League by Varsity All Star, further cementing their commitment to the spirit industry. Corkcicle's sponsorship investment will add to the experience by helping to create more memorable moments and enhance the athlete and fan experience through The League by Varsity All Star.

"This partnership with Corkcicle represents a new era of innovation and style in the spirit industry," said Matt Deimund, Chief Transformation Officer for Varsity Spirit. "Together, we are poised to elevate the experiences of students, athletes and fans alike. We're thrilled about what the future holds as we work hand in hand with Corkcicle to continue raising the bar and setting new standards for excellence in our field."

Eric Miller, Corkcicle's Co-Founder and President, brings a personal connection to this exciting collaboration. Eric's daughter, Hadley, has been an integral part of Varsity Spirit's programs by competing as an athlete for many years. Eric shares enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to officially bring the Corkcicle brand together with Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheer, across so many great touchpoints with this partnership. There is so much incredible synergy between our two brands and the athletes we're seeking to serve."

This collaboration between Varsity Spirit and Corkcicle promises to bring innovation, style, and functionality to the world of cheerleading, dance, and spirit. It marks a significant milestone in the industry, and both companies are excited to embark on this journey together.

To learn more about how a partnership with Varsity Spirit can help drive brand awareness and preference, and generate leads, purchases, and long-term loyalty, visit Varsity Spirit's Corporate Partnerships page.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team, performing arts and yearbook. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity or varsitybrands .

About Corkcicle

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, Corkcicle has disrupted the drinkware industry with award-winning products that merge high design, personal style, and sustainability. Corkcicle's growing line of products are fueled by innovative design and social responsibility- inspired by a commitment to complement personal style while at the same time reducing personal impact on the planet. In 2018, the company began its partnership with charity: water to provide clean drinking water for those in need and continues to provide a portion of ongoing profits to help solve the water crisis. Twice named a Red Dot Design Award recipient and twice named one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in America, Corkcicle has also landed on "Oprah's Favorite Things" list six times since 2011. Visit for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Greene

Varsity Spirit

[email protected]



SOURCE Varsity Spirit