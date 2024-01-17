Cell Line Development Market Size To Surpass USD 4.5 Billion By 2035 | Roots Analysis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the increase in chronic diseases has surged the demand for biologics that require cell lines for the evaluation of the efficacy of these biopharmaceutical products, which is anticipated to drive the market. LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cell Line Development Market Overview

is growing rapidly; it is estimated to be worth USD 1.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035. It is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035. Cell line development is the most crucial process in the biopharmaceutical industry; it involves in-vitro culturing of stable cell lines that are helpful for the production of biologics and therapeutic proteins. Owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, biopharmaceutical companies witnessed a surge in the requirement for cell lines. However, cell line development is a tedious and labor-intensive process that involves the isolation of cells, transfection of selected cells, confirmatory analytics, cell line characterization, expansion, and final downstream evaluation. The development of cell lines plays a vital role in several applications, such as the production of monoclonal antibodies, drug screening, recombinant proteins, and the study of genes. Currently, researchers are relying on advanced technologies to improve the cell line development process. The ongoing research and increasing demand for cell lines contributed to the growth of the market in the future.

Cell Line Development Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 1.01 billion Estimated value by 2035 USD 4.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 13.2% Forecast Period 2023 to 2035 Segments Covered Distribution, Application of Cell Line, Company Size Geographies Covered (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa and Latin America Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Drivers, Restraints and Trends



Market Drivers

Several drivers propelled the growth of the cell line development market during the forecast period. One of the significant factors is the growing demand for biopharmaceutical products such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and vaccines to treat a broad range of diseases. The ongoing technological advancements to strengthen the cell line development process are the key drivers anticipating growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing research activities in various academic organizations and pharmaceutical companies that require cell lines to conduct basic experiments will contribute towards the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Market Restraints

Several restraints that hamper the growth of the cell line development market include high initial investment, complex regulatory guidelines, lack of expertise, and challenges regarding reproducibility. Pharmaceutical companies require substantial investment to set up advanced equipment for the isolation, purification, and characterization of cell lines. In addition, the licensing requirement for setting up advanced laboratories to manufacture cell lines may hinder the market growth. Cell line culturing laboratories require regular maintenance and expert technicians that further enhance the overall cost of installation of the development system. Further, achieving consistent results in this field may be challenging, affecting the dependability of experiments and limiting the drug development process.

Growth Factors

The cell line development market witnesses several opportunities that are propelling growth in this field. Examples of promising growth opportunities include the rising demand for personalized medicines and increasing research activities to find advanced drugs to treat chronic diseases. Further, the ongoing collaboration and funding support from several government organizations has also become a primitive growth factor that drives the market in the future. Additionally, the growing requirement of cell lines to study various diseases at the cellular level is likely to support this domain in the future.

Recent Developments in the Cell Line Development Market

It is interesting to note here that several development activities have taken place in the cell line development market; some of these are listed below:



In September 2023 , Lineage Cell Therapeutics, in a strategic relationship with Eterna Therapeutics, announced the initiation of the development of engineered hypoimmune pluripotent cell lines that will be used to treat neurological indications.

In June 2023 , Matica Bio launched two cell lines, namely MatiMax HEK293 and HEK293T, to strengthen the development of cell and gene therapies; these two cell lines have increased the doubling time, enhanced the production capacity and transfection efficiencies. In June 2023 , Curia and MilliporeSingma signed a licensing agreement for the utilization of the latter company's CHOZN GS cell line technology to develop antibodies and therapeutic proteins.

Cell Line Development Market Segments

Segments

Based on distribution by source of cell lines / expression system, the cell line development market is segmented into mammalian, microbial, insect, and others.



Based on the source of cell lines / expression systems, the market is led by mammalian cells and is expected to capture 74% of the revenue share in 2023. In the long run, mammalian cells will grow at a higher compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the application of cell lines, the cell line development market is segmented into research and development and biomanufacturing.



Based on the application of cell lines, the market is dominated by biomanufacturing, currently holding a significant share ( 88% ) in 2023. Biomanufacturing segments are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 14.5% during 2023-2035

Based on the company size, the cell line development market is segmented into very large, large, mid-sized, and small.





Based on the company size, the cell line development market is led by mid-sized companies, capturing 39% of the overall revenue share in 2023. Mid-sized companies are likely to drive the market in the future, and it is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.7% during 2023-2035.



Based on the key geographical region, the cell line development market is segmented into

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)



Europe dominates the cell line development market, capturing 32% of the market share in 2023. In Europe, the market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR of 13.8% during 2023-2035.



Key Companies Profiled

The market report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that provide cell line development services solutions.



Biovian

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Biogene

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

Lonza

ProBioGen

Syngene International

Thermo Fisher Scientific WuXi Biologics

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the cell line development market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

