Expectations For 2024


1/17/2024 11:32:21 AM

Date 17 January 2024

Expectations for 2024

Ringkjøbing Landbobank's expectations for 2024 are a net profit in the range DKK 1.8-2.2 billion.

Additional comments on the expectations will be provided in the bank's annual report for 2023, publication of which is expected on 31 January 2024, as previously announced.


