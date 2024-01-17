(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nasdaq Copenhagen
Expectations for 2024
Ringkjøbing Landbobank's expectations for 2024 are a net profit in the range DKK 1.8-2.2 billion.
Additional comments on the expectations will be provided in the bank's annual report for 2023, publication of which is expected on 31 January 2024, as previously announced.
