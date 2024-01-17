Canada Cigarettes Market Assessment And Forecasts Report 2022 And 2023-2027 Featuring British American Tobacco, Philip Morris, And Japan Tobacco

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Canadian cigarette category is expected to register a negative value CAGR over 2022-2027

Filter cigarettes is the largest segment in 2022. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes in the country. British American Tobacco Plc, Philip Morris International Inc, and Japan Tobacco Inc are the top companies in the Canadian cigarettes category.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the cigarettes category in Canada, as part of the publisher's global coverage of the category. It includes analysis on the following:

Market Context: The report provides a comparative analysis of the value shares of Canada in the North America and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in Canada is also compared with the North America and global levels.

Market Size and Structure: The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides an analysis of cigarettes category. This category is analysed by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments, and value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under category for the period 2017-2027.

Production and Trade: Provides analysis on per capita expenditure of cigarettes in Canada, by category, compared to the North America and global markets. Further, analysis of the leading distribution channels at the category level in 2022. The consumer category reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, cigarettes specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.

Taxation: It covers the taxation landscape in the country and its effects on the cigarettes category



Manufacturers and Brands: The report provides an analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share and growth of private label in the category.

The Smoking Population: The report covers the consumption of cigarettes by gender in Canada. Operating Constraints: The report covers the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in Canada.

Prospects and Forecasts: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category

Macroeconomic analysis: The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in Canada, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics.

Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel data is of 2022, and company data is included for 2022

Scope



Per capita consumption of cigarettes was lower in Canada than both the global and regional levels in 2022

The total imports of cigarettes were valued at $98.6 billion in 2022

Canada exported 2,758.8 million pieces of cigarettes in 2022

In 2022, the US was the leading export destination for Canadian cigarettes

Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category in 2022 British American Tobacco Plc led the cigarettes category in 2022

