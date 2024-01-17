(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market was valued USD 2.2 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Non-thermal Pasteurization Market ” , by Form (Solid, Liquid), Technique (High-Pressure Processing, Pulse Electric Field, Microwave Volumetric Heating, Ultrasonic, Irradiation, Others), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 . Global Non-thermal Pasteurization Market Report Scope:

Market Overview

The Non-thermal Pasteurization market is experiencing significant growth as it responds to the increasing demand for food safety and preservation without compromising product quality. This market encompasses various innovative technologies such as high-pressure processing (HPP), pulsed electric field (PEF), ultraviolet (UV) treatment, and microwave processing. The drive towards non-thermal pasteurization arises from the need to extend shelf life, retain nutritional content, and eliminate pathogens in food products. Consumers' growing awareness of healthier and minimally processed foods is a key driver, prompting manufacturers to adopt non-thermal pasteurization methods. HPP, in particular, has gained prominence for its ability to maintain the sensory attributes of food while ensuring microbial safety. The market also benefits from increased research and development activities, fostering the introduction of advanced non-thermal pasteurization technologies. As the food and beverage industry continues to prioritize food safety and quality, the Non-thermal Pasteurization market is poised for sustained expansion .

Advanced Microwave Technologies

Avure Technologies

American Pasteurization

BaoTou KeFa High-Pressure Technology

Bosch

Chic Freshertech

Dukane Corporation

Elea Technology

Hain Celestial

Hiperbaric Espana

Hormel Foods

Kobe Steel Ltd

Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg

Next HPP

Nordion

Pulsemaster

Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd

Symbios Technologies

Thyssenkrupp AG Universal Pure

Rise in the demands for Meat, Poultry and dairy food

The escalating demands for meat, poultry, and dairy products serve as a significant driver for the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market. As global populations burgeon and consumer preferences evolve, there is an increasing need for efficient food preservation methods that can ensure the safety and quality of perishable items, particularly in the meat, poultry, and dairy sectors. Non-thermal pasteurization technologies, including high-pressure processing (HPP) and pulsed electric field (PEF), emerge as instrumental solutions in meeting these demands. These methods not only eliminate harmful pathogens but also extend the shelf life of products while preserving their nutritional content and sensory attributes. As the demand for these protein-rich food categories continues to rise, the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market experiences heightened adoption, positioning itself as a crucial player in the food processing industry by offering effective and technologically advanced preservation solutions for meat, poultry, and dairy products.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Rise in the demands for Meat, Poultry and dairy food

Rising consumer awareness about food safety The Growing Demand for Convenience Foods

Opportunities:



Increase in the government support and Investment Technological Advancements and Research Initiatives

Globalization of Food Supply Chains

The globalization of food supply chains represents a significant opportunity for the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market. As the food industry increasingly transcends national boundaries, there is a growing demand for preservation methods that not only ensure food safety but also maintain the freshness and nutritional integrity of products during transportation across diverse regions. Non-thermal pasteurization methods, such as high-pressure processing (HPP) and pulsed electric field (PEF), offer a solution by effectively eliminating pathogens while preserving the sensory and nutritional qualities of food. This aligns with the needs of a globalized food supply chain, where consumers expect consistent quality and safety standards irrespective of geographic origin. Manufacturers and suppliers can leverage non-thermal pasteurization technologies to meet these demands, enhancing the shelf life and maintaining the quality of perishable goods throughout the complex and interconnected global food distribution network.

The market for Non-thermal Pasteurization is dominated by North America.

North America stands as the dominant region in the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market, with the region exhibiting robust growth and a leading market share. The United States and Canada play pivotal roles in this dominance, contributing significantly to the market's prominence. The advanced food processing industry in the United States, coupled with stringent food safety regulations, has driven the adoption of non-thermal pasteurization methods, such as high-pressure processing (HPP) and pulsed electric field (PEF). The U.S. market benefits from a well-established food and beverage sector that prioritizes innovation and quality preservation. Canada, with its emphasis on food safety and the production of high-quality food products, also contributes substantially to the regional market dominance. The increasing awareness among consumers about minimally processed foods aligns with the benefits offered by non-thermal pasteurization techniques, further propelling market growth. The collective influence of the United States and Canada positions North America as a key hub for the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market.

The Beverages Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on application the Non-thermal Pasteurization market is segmented into Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics. The Beverages segment emerges as the dominating force in the Non-thermal Pasteurization Market, reflecting a significant shift towards innovative preservation methods within the beverage industry. With an increasing consumer preference for natural and minimally processed beverages, non-thermal pasteurization techniques such as high-pressure processing (HPP) and pulsed electric field (PEF) offer a solution by ensuring pathogen elimination while preserving the sensory and nutritional qualities of the drinks. This dominance is particularly evident in sectors like fruit juices, dairy-based beverages, and ready-to-drink products, where maintaining the integrity of flavors and nutritional profiles is crucial for meeting consumer expectations and regulatory standards.

