NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against VNET Group, Inc. (“VNET” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VNET) and reminds investors of the February 26, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that GenTao was experiencing financial difficulties and was at risk of defaulting on the Facility Agreement; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial likelihood that Bold Ally would acquire Defendant Sheng Chen's significant ownership stake in VNET; (3) that, to restore Defendant Sheng Chen's voting interest in VNET, the Company would issue newly created shares to Defendant Sheng Chen, diluting investors' interest; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

In August 2021, VNET's co-founder, Josh Sheng Chen, and his companies entered into a $50.25 million margin loan facility with Bold Ally (Cayman) Limited ("Bold Ally"), pledging all of his shares in GenTao Capital Limited ("GenTao") and certain companies as collateral (the "Facility Agreement"). Sheng Chen, GenTao, and their affiliates beneficially owned approximately 78.52 million VNET shares.

On February 13, 2023, before the market opened, Bold Ally announced it would exercise its rights under the Facility Agreement following a default by GenTao and was entitled to 48,515,634 Class A ordinary shares (in the form of 8,085,939 American depositary shares, or "ADSs" or "shares") and 27,757,992 Class B ordinary shares of the Company.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.20, or 3.2% on February 13, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume. The Company's share price continued to decline by $1.09, or 17.8%, over the next consecutive trading session to close at $5.02 per share on February 14, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on February 15, 2023, before the market opened, VNET disclosed that the board of directors had approved and authorized the issuance of up to 555,000 newly created Class D ordinary shares to the Executive Chairman of the Board, and that these shares would be granted a 500-to-1 vote per share power. The Company stated this measure was required in order to "protect the Company's interests and continued stability."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.10, or 2%, to close at $4.92 per share on February 15, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

