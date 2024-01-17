(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 532.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 610.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 2,115.5 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.8% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Carbon Engineering Ltd., Climeworks AG, Global Thermostat LLC, Carbon Clean Solutions Limited, Blue Planet, CarbonCure Technologies Inc., Project Vesta, Solidia Technologies, KlimaDAO, Verdox, Plan A, Skytree, Swiss Direct Air Capture AG (DAC), Running Tide Technologies, CO2OL ENERGIE GmbH, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Direct Air Capture (DAC), Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), Enhanced Weathering, Afforestation and Reforestation), By Application (Industrial Applications, Energy Sector, Transportation Sector, Agriculture and Land Use, Others), By End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 532.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 610.9 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2,115.5 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14.8% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market @ Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics Increasing Global Concerns About Climate Change : Growing awareness and concern about the impacts of climate change are driving governments, businesses, and individuals to seek effective solutions for mitigating carbon dioxide emissions. The CDR market benefits from this heightened awareness and the urgent need for sustainable practices. Stringent Regulatory Policies and Targets : Governments around the world are implementing and enhancing regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The imposition of carbon reduction targets and the integration of carbon pricing mechanisms create a favorable environment for the growth of the CDR market, as industries seek ways to comply with these regulations. Advancements in CDR Technologies : Ongoing research and development efforts are leading to technological advancements in carbon removal methods. Improved efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of CDR technologies contribute to their wider adoption and growth in the market. Increasing Corporate Sustainability Initiatives : Many companies are adopting sustainability goals and committing to achieving net-zero emissions. As part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, businesses are investing in CDR technologies to offset their carbon footprint, contributing to the overall growth of the market. Rising Investments and Funding : The CDR market is witnessing increased investments from both public and private sectors. Governments, venture capital firms, and major corporations are allocating funds to support research, development, and implementation of carbon removal technologies, fostering market growth. Emergence of Carbon Offset Markets : The development of carbon offset markets, where entities can buy and sell carbon credits, provides financial incentives for the deployment of CDR technologies. This market dynamic encourages the adoption of carbon removal solutions as a means for businesses to offset their emissions and comply with regulatory requirements, thereby driving market growth. Public Perception and Consumer Preferences : Increasingly, consumers are expressing preferences for environmentally responsible products and services. Businesses are recognizing the importance of aligning with consumer values, and the adoption of carbon removal strategies becomes a strategic move to meet these preferences. Positive public perception and consumer support contribute to the overall growth and acceptance of the CDR market.

In 2023, Gold Standard launched a public consultation on a pioneering carbon capture and storage methodology, specifically for biomass fermentation. This marks Gold Standard's first methodology for carbon dioxide removal (CDR) incorporating geological storage, underscoring its commitment to advancing innovative and sustainable climate solutions. In 2022, Carbon Engineering Ltd. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. initiated the construction of a carbon removal plant in the Permian Basin, U.S. The facility, utilizing direct air capture technology, aims to draw 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere, addressing climate change challenges.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 610.9 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 2,115.5 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 532.1 Million CAGR Growth Rate 14.8% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Technology, Application, End-User Industry and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

-p

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions : The COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the manufacturing and deployment of CDR technologies. Delays in the production and transportation of essential components could have slowed down projects and installations.

Budget Constraints and Funding Challenges : Economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic led to budget constraints across various industries. Funding for research, development, and implementation of CDR technologies may have been affected as organizations redirected resources to address immediate financial challenges.

Shift in Policy Priorities : Governments worldwide shifted their focus and resources toward public health measures and economic recovery during the pandemic. This redirection of priorities might have led to delays or changes in the implementation of policies and incentives supporting the CDR market .

Renewed Emphasis on Climate Action : As countries recover from the pandemic, there is a renewed emphasis on addressing climate change. Governments and organizations are likely to prioritize green initiatives and sustainable practices, providing a favourable environment for the CDR market to rebound.

Stimulus Packages and Investments in Green Technologies : Governments are expected to implement stimulus packages and invest in infrastructure projects as part of economic recovery plans. If these initiatives include support for green technologies and carbon reduction efforts, the CDR market could benefit from increased funding and incentives.

Accelerated Digital Transformation : The pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies across industries. In the CDR sector, digital advancements can enhance monitoring, data analytics, and overall efficiency. The integration of digital solutions may contribute to the recovery and growth of the CDR market.

Resilience and Adaptation in Supply Chains : Industries may invest in building more resilient and adaptable supply chains in the post-COVID era. Improved supply chain management can mitigate potential disruptions, ensuring a more consistent and efficient deployment of CDR technologies.

Increased Focus on Public-Private Partnerships : Collaborations between governments, private enterprises, and research institutions may strengthen in the recovery phase. Public-private partnerships can facilitate the development and deployment of CDR solutions, leveraging combined expertise and resources for sustainable development.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market – Regional Analysis

The Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : North America is experiencing a surge in CDR market trends driven by a strong focus on environmental sustainability. The region witnesses a rise in corporate commitments to carbon neutrality, increased government support for carbon reduction initiatives, and growing investments in innovative CDR technologies.

Europe : Europe is at the forefront of CDR market trends, with a robust regulatory framework supporting carbon reduction efforts. The region sees a rise in carbon pricing mechanisms, a growing emphasis on circular economies, and increased collaboration between public and private sectors to advance sustainable practices.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing dynamic trends in the CDR market with increasing awareness of climate change impacts. Trends include a shift towards renewable energy adoption, the integration of carbon removal in national policies, and a rise in technological innovation to address the region's growing carbon emissions.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) : LAMEA is experiencing evolving trends in the CDR market driven by a mix of economic and environmental considerations. The region observes a growing interest in afforestation projects, enhanced weathering solutions, and an increasing alignment of carbon removal strategies with sustainable development goals.

Browse the full “ Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Direct Air Capture (DAC), Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), Enhanced Weathering, Afforestation and Reforestation), By Application (Industrial Applications, Energy Sector, Transportation Sector, Agriculture and Land Use, Others), By End-User Industry (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” Report at

-p>

List of the prominent players in the Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market :



Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Climeworks AG

Global Thermostat LLC

Carbon Clean Solutions Limited

Blue Planet

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

Project Vesta

Solidia Technologies

KlimaDAO

Verdox

Plan A

Skytree

Swiss Direct Air Capture AG (DAC)

Running Tide Technologies

CO2OL ENERGIE GmbH Others

The Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology



Direct Air Capture (DAC)

Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS)

Enhanced Weathering Afforestation and Reforestation

By Application



Industrial Applications

Energy Sector

Transportation Sector

Agriculture and Land Use Others

By End-User Industry



Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Agriculture Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

