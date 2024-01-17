Japanese Cars, Proudly Made In The USA, Surge To The Forefront Of Automotive Scene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Missouri car dealer expands its inventory by offering a wide selection of Mitsubishi cars to meet the growing demand for Japanese cars in the USA.

- Penuel Raj Clement, Owner of Clement Pre-Owned

FLORISSANT, MISSOURI, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clement Auto Group is thrilled to announce the expansion of its new Mitsubishi car inventory. This strategic move aims to cater to the escalating demand for Japanese cars in the USA.

Japanese automobile brands have gained global acclaim for their reliability, and the United States has warmly embraced these vehicles. The 2023-2024 rankings by Kelley Blue Book serve as a testament to their popularity, with about half of the top 10 most favored cars in the US originating from Japanese brands.

As part of this automotive landscape, Mitsubishi stands as one of the most reliable and affordable car brands. Clement Auto Group is pleased to offer Mitsubishi cars with competitive prices and a wide selection, ranging from Mitsubishi's best-selling vehicle - Outlander to the cheapest new car in the USA - Mirage.

"We see the growing demand for Mitsubishi models in Missouri and strive to meet the needs of our customers," says Penuel Raj Clement, Owner of Clement Pre-Owned. "Japanese automakers rely on the efficiency of engines that consume little fuel. Given the current market situation, this is a win-win option. And we are glad to enlarge our inventory with these affordable, economical, and high-quality cars."

Mitsubishi buyers can benefit from the notable success of Japanese automakers:

Reputation Excellence: Mitsubishi secured the top position among 19 mass-market auto brands in the 2023 Annual

Automotive Reputation Report. This achievement builds upon Mitsubishi's previous win in the JD Power Customer Service Index in the mass-market category.

Safety Recognition: The all-new 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander earned TOP SAFETY PICK from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Enhanced Ownership Experience: Mitsubishi Motors has elevated the ownership experience by including two years of limited maintenance with every 2024 Mitsubishi Motors vehicle sold in America.

Flagship Showcase: Mitsubishi Motors proudly presents its award-winning flagship, the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, at the upcoming Electrify Expo at the Miami Dade Fairgrounds on October 14-15.

Cost-Efficient Ownership: According to Repair Pal, Mitsubishi models continue to offer a cost-efficient ownership experience. The average annual repair cost for all Mitsubishi models is $535 per year, significantly below the industry average across all models.

Based on statista, in 2022 Japanese manufacturers showcased their robust presence by exporting approximately 1.28 million motor vehicles to the United States. Furthermore, their commitment extends beyond exports, with every major Japanese automaker that markets cars in the US now actively engaged in significant domestic manufacturing. Collectively, these automakers contribute to about one-third of all cars manufactured in the United States.

Last year Japanese automakers produced approximately 2.82 million vehicles across production facilities located in states such as Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, and Mississippi, underscoring their substantial role in the American automotive landscape. And now, Missouri motorists have more options to estimate the Japanese autos and buy a new Mitsubishi at Clement Auto Group or a used one at Clement Pre-Owned dealership on the most favorable terms.

About Clement Pre-Owned dealership: Being part of Clement Auto Group, the company boasts more than 15 years of experience and is recognized as one of the biggest multi-brand used car dealers in Missouri. With over 1,000 pre-owned vehicles to choose from, the dealership offers a 30-year, 300k warranty and a unique 5-day love-it-or swap-it policy. Providing easy financing options, welcoming trade-ins, and adhering to ISO service standards, Clement Pre-Owned ensures a seamless and trustworthy car-buying experience.

