A Heartwarming Odyssey Memories With Thanks: Spirit Love Volume One By Michael Lennon

TOMAH, WISCONSIN, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Memories with Thanks: Spirit Love" endeavors to infuse the essence of the profound affection the Spirit world holds for every individual navigating life on Earth. Penned with the intention of forging connections within readers' hearts, the book beckons towards a deeper understanding of life's journey-both on this earthly plane and beyond.The book's core aspiration is to ignite within each reader the radiant flames of love, peace, and light. Through its heartfelt verses, it aims to bestow added meaning to the lives it touches. With an earnest desire to fortify faith in the continuity of life after transition, it seeks to unveil the proximity of our departed loved ones.Each poem in this collection concludes with the author's profound thoughts and philosophy, poised to elevate readers' consciousness towards comprehending life's purpose, the greater essence of existence, and the onward voyage of the soul.“The selection of poems within this anthology isn't about choosing favorites; it's about evoking a spectrum of emotions”, expresses the author. However, notable pieces such as "God's Child and Mine", "Love Letters from Heaven", and "Butterfly of Love" holds a special resonance. When experienced or recited with a spirited vibration, these poems aspire to transform thoughts, unlocking the heart to embrace love, tears, laughter, and the magnificence of life itself.About the Author:Michael Lennon's journey began in the serene countryside of Longford, Republic of Ireland, where he was born on a vast farm as one of eight children. His path initially led him to Saint Mel's College in Longford, boarding alongside his close friend Thomas Gerety, both with aspirations of entering the priesthood and dedicating their lives to aiding Third World countries through foreign missions. Tragically, during their third year at the college, Michael experienced a profound loss when his dear friend Thomas transitioned to the spirit world. This event altered the trajectory of Michael's life, steering him away from the priesthood and towards embracing fatherhood, devoting himself to raise his two sons.Relocating to London in 1973, Michael's journey took an unexpected turn as he discovered the Spiritual Association of Great Britain. Immersing himself in a medium development circle, his perspective on life underwent a remarkable transformation through his profound encounters with Spirit. Presently residing in Herefordshire, just outside London, Michael finds solace and joy in spending cherished moments with his two sons. He has transitioned into a full-time role as a holistic healer and medium, extending his services to people and Spiritualist Churches across the UK. He regards the gift he has received as precious, attributing it to the divine and thanking God for its presence in his life. For Michael, this spiritual love transcends boundaries of religion and culture, accessible to all who seek it.With a wealth of experience and expertise, Michael is a qualified international therapist specializing in Aromatherapy, Reflexology, Reiki, Sport Therapy, and Indian Head Massage. His holistic approach to healing encourages individuals to consider their lifestyles comprehensively, aiming to restore harmony within the trinity of Mind-Body-Spirit.Message from the Author:The desire of this book is to help your soul to be able to know and work with the love that exists in the spirit world. The soul journey is important in life. Memories with thanks is a way to help you find your true self and feel the power of spirit love and life force within you. Helping you to create happy memories and inner peace.Michael Lennon life's work is a testament to his dedication to healing, guiding, and fostering spiritual connections, aiming to bring peace and balance to the lives of those he encounters. He was engaged in a range of promotional endeavors, spanning BBC TV features, BBC Radio features, Soul Therapy workshops held across the UK, public demonstrations of mediumship, and participation in Mind-Body-Spirit Festivals.Michael Lennon recently participated in a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview with Logan Crawford and answered questions about his book,“Memories with Thanks”; (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )Don't miss your chance to experience the pages of this book, you may visit amazon or you may click this linkFor further information about his book and the author, you may visit his website at memorieswiththanks

