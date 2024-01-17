Calling All Poets! One Page Poetry Goes Live With Its Annual Poetry Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are now accepting entries to our 2024 One Page Poetry Contest.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One Page Poetry is dedicated to the art of expressing a poetic theme on a single page and our 2024 poetry contest begins today. Whether the poem is four lines or forty, whether a love poem, inspirational poem, philosophical poem, or just one that is fun or whimsical, we welcome any and all poetic forms, as long as they fit on a single page.Cash Prizes include $2,000.00 for the winner, $1,000.00 for second, and $500.00 for third.All entries are considered for publication on the OnePagePoetry website, and the first, second, and third place winners will be featured in our winner's circle and exclusively on the sponsors' websites. The winners will also be eligible for exclusive one-on-one interviews with our judges, and the interviews will be published on our website and distributed on all major social media platforms.The top 100 entries will be featured in a yearly compilation published and distributed by the sponsors, with all proceeds donated to charity. Press releases celebrating our winners and our poetry compilation will be distributed to multiple media outlets, including ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS, as well as hundreds of publications and social media influencers worldwide.Judges include award-winning poet monique jonath, critically acclaimed author Mark Graham, award-winning poet Mridvi Khetan and honored short story writer and poet Ann Tinkham. According to Mr. Graham,“One Page Poetry was conceived as a celebration of the extraordinary art of poetry, our personal love of this art, and the amazing connection that comes with sharing something you've written.”About One Page Poetry. We believe in the bond between head, heart, and soul and the words that express that bond. Seeing our thoughts and emotions, our philosophies and beliefs, our victories and failures come to live on the page is the driving force behind the One Page journey. Thank you for joining us.

Colin Graham

One Page Poetry

