(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exterior Image of Culture Cannabis Club Fresno Maple

Culture Cannabis Club Logo

Culture Cannabis Club Celebrates Soft Opening of 11th California Location in Fresno

FRESNO, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Culture Cannabis Club, a prominent multi-state operator in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the soft opening of their Fresno Maple location. This marks the 11th store opened in California and the second store launched in 2024 by Culture Cannabis Club. The new store is conveniently situated at 2590 S Maple Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93725.Heading the Culture Fresno Maple location is Partner Barigye McCoy, a highly regarded figure in Southwest Fresno with over 18 years of regulated cannabis experience. McCoy specializes in Government Legislation, Government & Public Relations, boasting 13+ years in public policy and 5+ years in commercial development. His expertise adds substantial value to Culture Cannabis Club's commitment to compliance and community engagement.Join us in celebrating the soft opening of Culture Cannabis Club's Fresno Maple location with convenient business hours from 7 am to 10 pm, catering to various schedules and providing flexibility to its diverse clientele. Culture Fresno Bullard and Maple extend a generous first-time discount of 30% to welcome and celebrate with new customers. The company proudly offers a 20% discount every day to Veterans and Seniors.In a testament to their dedication to the community, Culture Cannabis Club's Fresno locations will contribute 2% of their proceeds to community benefits, with 1% directly supporting the Fresno Police Activities League. Additionally, the company plans to actively support local brands, including Cavalier Private Reserves, owned by Jas Kahlon-a notable business owner and philanthropist in Fresno.As Culture Cannabis Club expands its presence, the Fresno Maple location represents a significant milestone, reflecting the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and a unique cultural cannabis experience. With the recent openings in Fresno, the company continues to set new standards for quality and excellence in the cannabis market.Stay tuned for Grand Opening celebrations planned for mid to late February. The grand opening event promises an immersive experience, featuring educational sessions, and special promotions. Culture Cannabis Club invites media representatives, community leaders, and cannabis enthusiasts to join in the celebration and explore the diverse world of cannabis.About Culture Cannabis ClubCulture Cannabis Club is a leading name in the cannabis industry, dedicated to providing high-quality products and a unique cultural experience to enthusiasts. With a growing number of locations and a nationwide presence, Culture Cannabis Club aims to be a trusted resource for cannabis education, community engagement, and premium cannabis products.

Devon Julian

Culture Cannabis Club

+1 6192272827

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram