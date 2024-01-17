ALE-8-ONE AND EPPIC DEBUT MUSICAL CAMPAIGN“GINGER ALE DREAMS OF BEING ALE-8 FEATURING TALENT FROM LEEDS CENTER OF ARTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kentucky's iconic soda brand Ale-8-One debuts the“Ginger Ale Dreams of Being Ale-8” campaign with a musical production

- Kevin Price, Chief Marketing Officer, Ale-8-OneWINCHESTER, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In collaboration with award-winning film company Eppic Films, Kentucky's iconic soda brand Ale-8-One debuts the“Ginger Ale Dreams of Being Ale-8” campaign with a musical production. Although the full-form video is just under two minutes, the musical is scaled to 30 and 90-second cuts to accommodate multimedia placements. The production features talent and choreography from Leeds Center for the Arts, focusing on the distinct difference between Ale-8 and other ginger ale products in the market.Created as a celebration of Ale-8-One's unique qualities and devoted fanbase, the video showcases talent from the local community, a priority for the 98-year-old Winchester-based company.The cinematic musical follows the conversation of a couple with their waiter, using this interaction as the basis of the playful lyrics. The original song perfectly describes the exciting taste of Ale-8, capturing the essence of the Brand through a homegrown experience. The standout lyrics "Ginger ale can try, but it can't compete; it dreams of being Ale-8!” are not only memorable but invite viewers to partake in the celebration."This collaboration with Eppic and the talent from Leeds Center for the Arts is truly a homegrown effort. This project represents more than a creative campaign; it's a celebration of our roots, our community, and our love for the taste of Ale-8-One. We wanted to create an experience that captures the essence of what makes our brand special, and we believe this cinematic musical featuring Kentucky natives achieves just that." – Kevin Price, Chief Marketing Officer, Ale-8-OneEppic video agency played a huge role in bringing this musical vision to life, working extensively with the Leeds talent from audition to the final cut. The project drew so much attention in fact that casting had to be shut down early due to an overwhelming response from the community.“Being from Winchester originally, I really don't remember life without Ale-8. It has been incredible to have been able to work with them in partnership for over a decade now. It was important for us to make a big statement with this project so pulling in the right partners was key. Leeds Theatre, right down the road, had helped us several times in the past and this was no different. The Manchester was the perfect location as it influenced the entire look, feel, and sound of the shoot. This was a 5-month process from start to finish and required absolutely every single hand that touched it. From our choreographers and dancers, sound and lighting crew, cinematographer to Ale-8 and our in-house team, this wouldn't have been possible without every one of them.” - Jason Epperson, Owner Eppic FilmsAbout Ale-8-One:Ale-8-One Bottling Company was founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott in Winchester, Kentucky, and remains the oldest privately held bottler in the United States still owned and operated by the founding family. Ale-8-One soft drink has been bottled in green glass in Winchester since 1926. The only soft drink invented in Kentucky still in existence, Ale-8-One's proprietary blend is flavored with ginger and citrus and contains less carbonation and fewer calories than conventional sodas. The company's founder and inventor, G.L. Wainscott developed the recipe, and to this day his great-great-nephew, Fielding Rogers, personally blends every batch of Ale-8-One. Ale-8-One is widely available in Kentucky, nationwide online, in Kroger stores throughout the Southeast, and at most Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores and at Fresh Market.@ale8one Instagram, Facebook, and X.About Eppic Films:Eppic, formerly Eppic Films, is an award-winning production and creative content company run by Elizabeth and Jason Epperson. The duo brings decades of experience, including a strong Hollywood connection and a deep network of seasoned talent that gives the company a competitive advantage.@eppicfilms Instagram, Facebook, and Tik Tok.

