Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company's Insulated Shipping Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Infant Formula Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the infant formula ingredients market size is predicted to reach $33.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.

The growth in the infant formula ingredients market is due to the growing focus on infant care and nutrition. North America region is expected to hold the largest infant formula ingredients market share. Major players in the infant formula ingredients market include Arla Foods AMBA, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH.

Infant Formula Ingredients Market Segments

.By Ingredients Type: Carbohydrates, Oil And Fats, Protein, Vitamin, Minerals, Prebiotics

.By Form: Powder, Liquid, Semi Liquid

.By Application: Growing Milk, Standard Infant, Follow On Formula, Specialty Formula

.By Geography: The global infant formula ingredients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The infant formula ingredients refer to the infant formula product based on a cow, any other animal milk, or a combination thereof, which is suitable for infant feeding. This formula sources a replacement for women's breast milk with the nutrients available in the cow's milk, soymilk, and protein hydrolysates form. The infant formula ingredients are combined with the essential vitamins, minerals, oils & fats, and all required ingredients necessary for the infants.

The main types of infant formula ingredients are carbohydrates, oil & fats, protein, vitamins, minerals, and prebiotics. Carbohydrate is an ingredient used in infant formula. The forms of infant formula ingredients are powder, liquid, and semi-liquid. Infant formula ingredients are used in growing milk, standard infant, follow-on formula, and specialty formula.

