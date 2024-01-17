A Unique Colnago Available By Auction At Sotheby's: Discover The Motoki Yoshio X Colnago Matte Version

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) During the creation process of limited edition or unique Colnago models, some alternative
paint
schemes,
'Prove
Colori'
in
Italian,
are
tested
to
find
different solutions, often on different frame models.
Colnago
decided
to
unveil
the
Motoki
Yoshio
x
Colnago
Matte
version,
one
of
the paint schemes
that
led
to
the
creation of the limited edition Motoki Yoshio x Colnago. A unique bike that will be made available for auction at Sotheby's Dubai from 19-26 January 2024.
MILAN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colnago, the legendary bike manufacturer based in Cambiago, Milan, Italy, has opened the doors on some of the secrets of its bike manufacturing, in particular the paint process for limited edition or unique bikes.
The creative process
Continue Reading
While working on each project, Colnago creates some alternative color schemes that are tested, sometimes on different frame models, to understand in real life what the end result will be.
Those unique frames, called "Prove Colori" in Italian, are the only way to understand if the
creative
end
result
is
what
is
expected.
They
are
usually sold
directly to friends and family members of the business through one-to-one negotiations, sometimes before
being
assembled
into
complete bikes
and
sometimes as
frame
kits.
For
the
first
time
in
its
history, Colnago
has
assembled
one
of
these Prove Colori into a
unique
bicycle,
specced with Campagnolo groupset and wheels, that will be auctioned through Sotheby's. Here's its story.
Motoki
Yoshio
x
Colnago
Matte
In November 2022
Colnago launched the C68 Road Motoki Yoshio x Colnago limited edition
bike,
born
from
the
collaboration
between the
company
of the Ace of Clubs and one of the most appreciated contemporary designers of the cycling industry: Motoki Yoshio, from Japan. 'Rispetto' and 'Armonia' were the project's keywords: Respect for the tradition and quality of the Colnago C series, and Harmony in highlighting the parts from which the frame is formed.
At the end of the creative process two versions of the frame went into the selection process of the Colnago Executive Committee: a version with glossy finishing, that was then chosen for the production run, and single matt finished frame.
This frame, originally destined for one of the Colnago Executive Committee members himself, has now become a unique bicycle in size 51s, the Colnago C68 Road Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte.
A renewed collaboration between
Colnago and
Sotheby's
The collaboration between Colnago
and
Sotheby's has
already
proved
to
be successful, with the Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 sold by Sotheby's, in Geneva last May, for a record value of 133,000 USD.
The
format of
this
auction will
be
the
Sotheby's
Sealed one,
an
online-only
sale
format combining the excitement of a live auction with the discretion of a private sale. Each
Sotheby's
Sealed
online
sale
lasts
for
at
least
two,
and
up
to
seven,
days. Bidders can see how they rank within the top ten highest bids placed and are able to increase their bids until the sale closes. The final price is not seen by any participating bidders, nor is it publicised.
Technical Information
Frame :
Colnago C68
Road
Motoki Yoshio
x
Colnago Matte size 51s
Handlebar and stem : Colnago CC.01 integrated for the Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte
Groupset :
Campagnolo
Super
Record
WRL 12
speed
Saddle :
Selle
Italia
SLR Super
Flow carbon
Wheels :
Bora
Ultra
WTO
45
db
Tires :
Pirelli P ZERO
Race
Media materials and contacts:
📸 Pictures: (wetransfer): ffNXr
💎Sotheby's Auction website:
💌 Media contact: [email protected]
[email protected]
About Colnago
Colnago
Ernesto
&
C.
S.r.l., known
as
Colnago, is
a
manufacturer
of
high-end road-racing
bicycles founded near Milano in Cambiago, Italy, in 1954. The company
first became known for high quality steel framed bicycles suitable for the demanding environment of professional racing, and later as one of the more creative cycling manufacturers
responsible
for
innovations
in
design
and experimentation with new and diverse materials including carbon fibre, now a mainstay of modern bicycle construction. Among the many Colnago victories – 14 Grand Tours, 405 Grand Tour stages, 42 Classic Monuments, 27 World Championships, 18 Olympic Gold Medals - Tadej Pogačar won both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France riding Colnago bikes.
About Sotheby's
Established in 1744,
Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby's believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.
