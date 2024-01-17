A Unique Colnago Available By Auction At Sotheby's: Discover The Motoki Yoshio X Colnago Matte Version

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) During the creation process of limited edition or unique Colnago models, some alternative

paint

schemes,

'Prove

Colori'

in

Italian,

are

tested

to

find

different solutions, often on different frame models.

Colnago

decided

to

unveil

the

Motoki

Yoshio

x

Colnago

Matte

version,

one

of

the paint schemes

that

led

to

the

creation of the limited edition Motoki Yoshio x Colnago. A unique bike that will be made available for auction at Sotheby's Dubai from 19-26 January 2024.

MILAN, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colnago, the legendary bike manufacturer based in Cambiago, Milan, Italy, has opened the doors on some of the secrets of its bike manufacturing, in particular the paint process for limited edition or unique bikes.

The creative process

While working on each project, Colnago creates some alternative color schemes that are tested, sometimes on different frame models, to understand in real life what the end result will be.

Those unique frames, called "Prove Colori" in Italian, are the only way to understand if the

creative

end

result

is

what

is

expected.

They

are

usually sold

directly to friends and family members of the business through one-to-one negotiations, sometimes before

being

assembled

into

complete bikes

and

sometimes as

frame

kits.

For

the

first

time

in

its

history, Colnago

has

assembled

one

of

these Prove Colori into a

unique

bicycle,

specced with Campagnolo groupset and wheels, that will be auctioned through Sotheby's. Here's its story.

Motoki

Yoshio

x

Colnago

Matte

In November 2022

Colnago launched the C68 Road Motoki Yoshio x Colnago limited edition

bike,

born

from

the

collaboration

between the

company

of the Ace of Clubs and one of the most appreciated contemporary designers of the cycling industry: Motoki Yoshio, from Japan. 'Rispetto' and 'Armonia' were the project's keywords: Respect for the tradition and quality of the Colnago C series, and Harmony in highlighting the parts from which the frame is formed.

At the end of the creative process two versions of the frame went into the selection process of the Colnago Executive Committee: a version with glossy finishing, that was then chosen for the production run, and single matt finished frame.

This frame, originally destined for one of the Colnago Executive Committee members himself, has now become a unique bicycle in size 51s, the Colnago C68 Road Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte.

A renewed collaboration between

Colnago and

Sotheby's

The collaboration between Colnago

and

Sotheby's has

already

proved

to

be successful, with the Colnago Gioiello Numero 1 sold by Sotheby's, in Geneva last May, for a record value of 133,000 USD.

The

format of

this

auction will

be

the

Sotheby's

Sealed one,

an

online-only

sale

format combining the excitement of a live auction with the discretion of a private sale. Each

Sotheby's

Sealed

online

sale

lasts

for

at

least

two,

and

up

to

seven,

days. Bidders can see how they rank within the top ten highest bids placed and are able to increase their bids until the sale closes. The final price is not seen by any participating bidders, nor is it publicised.

Technical Information

Frame :

Colnago C68

Road

Motoki Yoshio

x

Colnago Matte size 51s

Handlebar and stem : Colnago CC.01 integrated for the Motoki Yoshio x Colnago Matte

Groupset :

Campagnolo

Super

Record

WRL 12

speed

Saddle :

Selle

Italia

SLR Super

Flow carbon

Wheels :

Bora

Ultra

WTO

45

db

Tires :

Pirelli P ZERO

Race

Media materials and contacts:

📸 Pictures: (wetransfer): ffNXr

💎Sotheby's Auction website:



💌 Media contact: [email protected]

[email protected]

About Colnago

Colnago

Ernesto

&

C.

S.r.l., known

as

Colnago, is

a

manufacturer

of

high-end road-racing

bicycles founded near Milano in Cambiago, Italy, in 1954. The company

first became known for high quality steel framed bicycles suitable for the demanding environment of professional racing, and later as one of the more creative cycling manufacturers

responsible

for

innovations

in

design

and experimentation with new and diverse materials including carbon fibre, now a mainstay of modern bicycle construction. Among the many Colnago victories – 14 Grand Tours, 405 Grand Tour stages, 42 Classic Monuments, 27 World Championships, 18 Olympic Gold Medals - Tadej Pogačar won both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Tour de France riding Colnago bikes.

About Sotheby's

Established in 1744,

Sotheby's is the world's premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby's promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby's believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

SOURCE Colnago