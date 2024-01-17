Drone Nerds Displays Agricultural Drone Technology Solutions At Iowa Ag Expo 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Florida-based Drone Nerds, a leader in consumer and enterprise drone solutions, will be present at the 2024 Iowa Ag Expo conference, which will be hosted at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, IA.

Iowa Ag is one of the largest agriculture technology and solutions expositions in the US, where companies, farmers, and agronomists, can connect with leaders in the industry and experience the latest innovations on the market.

Drone Nerds is partnered with several leading drone manufacturers, including DJI, as its premier partner in North America. As part of its autonomous drone and fleet management solutions, Drone Nerds will showcase a variety of drone technology and payloads it offers within its suite of enterprise services. Among the drone and payload offerings Drone Nerds will display are the DJI Matrice 350, Agras T20, Agras T40, Mavic 3 Enterprise, Mavic 3 Multispectral, and more.

Each of these drones and payloads is implemented across various farming operations to aid in more efficient crop and land management. By collecting and aggregating crucial data, drones help users develop comprehensive insights and solutions, which can help promote higher, healthier crop yields.

“Emerging technology is changing the way we farm-drones can help sustainability efforts, minimize pesticide saturation, and overall support healthier crops. By helping farmers identify pests or diseases with accurate, real-time monitoring, drones are impacting the production process for the better. Iowa Ag is an excellent event to discover new solutions and equipment, regardless of the size of your operations,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds' CEO.

Drone Nerds will be present at Iowa Ag with a team of drone solution experts to help educate and inform visitors of the potential drones have for elevating operations. Drone Nerds will be at Iowa Ag Expo from January 30th through February 1st at booth IH24.

