Cocomelon Alternative Tropibell Launches Youtube Channel For Children Around The World

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TropiBell a fast growing YouTube channel is proud to announce the successful launch of their Nursery Rhyme channel called TropiBell named after the Tropical theme of the videos. In less than a year the channel has 12 videos and the most popular Old Macdonald Had a Farm already has more than 700,000 views and is one of the top ranked animated videos.

With a fun tropical theme encompassing characters Maria, Kai, Jack, and Nani TropiBell takes a fun-eco theme encompassing nature, dancing, and just a down right happy theme that has test audiences clamoring for more.







As a compliment to and new alternative to popular children nursery rhyme channels such as Cocomelon, Little Baby Bum, and Loo Loo Kids, TropiBell offers a unique tropical theme and an alternative tropical world that tries not to replicate reality but plays more on a tropical fantasy world rather than reality. Some of TropiBell's current videos are:

I'm a little teapot

Baa Baa Black Sheep

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star



Head Shoulders Knees and Toes



Wheels On The Bus

“Old Macdonald Had a Farm”, highlights the beauty of a farm theme with the characters riding around on tractors and animals running around the farm. Re-introducing children to beloved nursery rhymes helps with colorful animations and stories that can stimulate a child's imagination and creativity, TropiBell nursery rhyme videos emphasize music and rhythm which can encourage an interest in music and help develop rhythm and coordination skills, and the repetitive and catchy songs can aid in language development and vocabulary building in young children.



The combination of fun music, vibrant colors, and engaging animated characters made it an immediate hit with children. In the few months since its launch, the channel videos have been viewed over 700,000 times.“Creating this magical tropical world was our mission from the beginning,” says Rich, TropiBell founder.“Seeing the positive response and the sheer amount of views we've gotten in just a few months, we know that we're just getting started in our journey to growing one of the most popular YouTube channels for children.”



TropiBell has plans to create more entertaining and educational content for both children and adults in the coming months. With the ever-growing library of nursery rhymes, catchy sing-a-longs, and fun learning videos, TropiBell continues to strive to create videos that will not only captivate the minds of children, but also bring parents an opportunity to bond and learn with their children in an entertaining and engaging way. We look forward to expanding the reach of the magical tropical world of TropiBell to children all over the globe.



“We believe that the captivating and cheeky characters of our nursery rhymes will bring joy and entertainment to families all over the world.”

TropiBell encourages everyone to watch their YouTube channel nursery rhyme videos and to subscribe to the YouTube channel for alerts when new content is released.

