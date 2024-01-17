Heritage School Of Interior Design Set To Debut First Texas Campus In Dallas This April

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kim Bailey, CEO / Executive Director

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heritage School of Interior Design announces the forthcoming launch of its Dallas campus, with classes set to begin in April 2024. Situated within The Madison building at 15851 Dallas Pkwy in Addison, Texas, the campus will offer aspiring designers an immersive educational experience introducing a hands-on approach that fosters creativity and entrepreneurship.

Kim Bailey, the visionary owner of Design Lifestyles , a nine-time national award-winning interior design firm based in Carrollton, is the owner of the new school. With over two decades of industry expertise, Bailey recognizes the growing demand for skilled professionals within the vibrant Dallas design community. "HSID Dallas serves as an incubator for creative individuals seeking to shape their futures," Bailey expressed, emphasizing the need for more talented professionals in the industry. Heritage Dallas boasts industry-leading courses, an accredited curriculum, hands-on learning experiences, and unparalleled access to the thriving Dallas design community. The curriculum, already accredited in Portland, Seattle, Denver, and soon Dallas is tailored to meet the specific demands of the local design landscape. "At our school, the uniqueness lies in the intersection between theory and practice. Lectures meet tangible projects creating a dynamic experience to turn student's design ambitions into a reality,” said Bailey.

Spanning over 3,600 square feet, the campus features two classrooms, a sourcing area for projects, and reception and admissions offices. Heritage Dallas is in the process of hiring instructors accredited by the State of Texas, ensuring a high-quality educational experience. With classroom sizes ranging from 18-24 students, each person receives personalized attention to meet their specific needs. Heritage Dallas prides itself on offering introductions to vendors and design firms, facilitating immersive experiences within the design community, and boasting an impressive track record-nearly 95% of Heritage students graduate, with over 85% employed in the interior design industry within six months of graduation.

Beyond classroom instruction, students will benefit from field visits to showrooms, furniture manufacturers, and design firms, providing invaluable real-world exposure. The program offers two distinctive tracks: the Fundamentals of Interior Design, culminating in a Certificate in Interior Design upon completion, and the Master Certificate Program, combining business-focused courses with a final portfolio presentation to equip students with a comprehensive interior design education.

Renovations are on schedule for completion by February, with open houses scheduled for Wed. March 6th from 11 am - 2 pm and Sat. March 9th from 11 am - 2 pm for prospective and interested students to tour the facilities, meet the CEO, and envision their path towards interior design excellence. Heritage Dallas has launched the innovative "Community Connector" program, fostering collaborations with design partners eager to engage with the school. This initiative offers brand exposure on campus, involvement in students' design projects via material provision for the sourcing wall, and the opportunity for company representatives to educate students about their products. Additionally, partners will receive invitations to HSID Dallas events, enhancing networking and collaboration opportunities.

