Patchmaster Welcomes New Owners To The Twin Cities, Minnesota

E-commerce and Customer Service Experts Join Forces to Elevate Drywall Repair Services in the Twin Cities

- Josh Webb, Owner, PatchMaster Serving the Twin Cities WestMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PatchMaster, the nation's premier drywall repair franchise, is delighted to announce the arrival of its new owners, Josh Webb and Jim Palm, to PatchMaster Serving the Twin Cities. Leveraging their extensive backgrounds in e-commerce and customer service, Webb and Palm are excellently equipped to manage their PatchMaster franchise, prioritizing customer convenience and contentment.“I've harbored a longstanding aspiration to own a business, and PatchMaster has emerged as a perfect fit, aligning with my personal objectives and the flexibility I require,” Webb said regarding his decision to own a PatchMaster franchise .“Our collective experiences uniquely position us to inject a customer-centric ethos into an industry not traditionally renowned for prioritizing customer convenience.”Now at the helm of a PatchMaster franchise, the team is enthusiastic about its dual mission to foster local employment opportunities and provide essential services to the Twin Cities community. Their franchise will extend its reach across the Twin Cities, Minnesota region, ensuring residents can access top-tier professional drywall repair services.PatchMaster CEO Paul Ferrara welcomed the team to the PatchMaster family, stating,“We are excited to have Josh Webb and Jim Palm join us as PatchMaster franchise owners. Their dedication to customer service and excellence aligns perfectly with our core values. We believe they will significantly impact their community by delivering top-quality drywall repair services to the Twin Cities community.”PatchMaster Serving the Twin Cities West offers a fast, professional solution for drywall and plaster repairs in residential and commercial spaces in the communities of Burnsville, Chanhassen, Crystal Bay, Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hamel, Hopkins, Inver Grove Heights, Lakeville, Long Lake, Maple Grove, Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, Osseo, Rosemount, Saint Paul, Wayzata.For more information about PatchMaster Serving the Twin Cities West, visit patchmaster, email ..., or call 612) 888-4699 to book your drywall repair today.PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster or call 844-PATCHMAN.About PatchMasterHeadquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 80 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

