Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Compares Invisalign® And Traditional Braces

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the professional opinion of Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS, Invisalign ® clear aligners generally provide a plethora of benefits. Made of a transparent, durable plastic, the aligners were designed to correct misalignment while remaining virtually invisible to the naked eye. According to Dr. Sands, a properly-administered Invisalign® treatment can address additional orthodontic issues, such as crooked teeth, gaps, overbite, underbite, and crossbite.Dr. Sands explains that while traditional braces remain the right choice for many patients, Invisalign® aligners are widely considered to hold a number of advantages over their traditional counterparts. He states that many patients appreciate the following Invisalign® benefits:- Invisalign® aligners do not require brackets or wires, rendering them almost completely invisible – and typically much more comfortable than traditional braces.- Invisalign® aligners are removable, allowing patients to eat and drink more easily.- They typically do not require as much maintenance or as many office visits as traditional braces.- Results often appear more quickly than those of traditional braces (sometimes between 9 and 15 months).With these potential benefits in mind, Dr. Sands encourages patients to remember that everyone's experience with oral health care is unique, and what works for one patient may not work for another. As such, he advises anyone who is interested in Invisalign® or braces to seek treatment from a seasoned dental provider.About Kevin B. Sands, DDSDr. Kevin Sands is a world-renowned cosmetic dentist who has helped countless patients – including many A-list celebrities – obtain a stronger bite and more radiant smile. An alumnus of two of the most prestigious dental schools in the country (USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies), Dr. Sands is affiliated with several distinguished dental boards and societies, such as the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD). The most popular options at his Beverly Hills and Dubai offices include porcelain veneers and dental implants. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands and his practice, please visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills, facebook/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

