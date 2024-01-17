ISSIP Appoints Vanita Wells Of Meta (Reality Labs) To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deb Stokes of Dell Technologies, 2024 ISSIP President

Respected Operations Leader Brings Industry Experience in Scaling Organizations to Global ISSIP Community

- Deborah Stokes of Dell Technologies, 2024 ISSIP PresidentSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the membership association advancing innovation to better serve people, business, and society, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vanita Wells to the ISSIP Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2024.Vanita Wells brings vision and experience across a wide range of operations functions and business models. An innovative and inspiring leader with excellent problem solving, program management, and communication skills, Vanita has a reputation for producing high-impact results and consistently leading teams that deliver critical business objectives. She is Vice President, Customer & Inventory Operations with Meta (Reality Labs), responsible for all operations from factory output to product end-of-life for for Meta's virtual reality and augmented reality hardware products. Her teams manage end-to-end logistics, inventory planning & management, post-sales operations (including customer experience, support and service operations), and initiatives enabling operations business teams to effectively run and scale the hardware business. Prior to Meta, she served in senior operations roles with Plume Design, Lytro and OQO and directed service operations at Handspring. She started her career as a logistics engineer at Apple. Her broad operations experience led to consulting practices over the years, independently and in partnership, including co-founding Eclipse Group supply chain consultancy in 1994 for which Ms. Wells was recognized by the women's Fund as entrepreneur of the year in 1998. She holds a BS & MS in Industrial Engineering and Engineering Management from Stanford University.Said 2024 ISSIP President Deborah Stokes of Dell Technologies, "We welcome Vanita Wells to the ISSIP Board of Directors. Her talk on Technology for Good at our ISSIP Discovery Summit was highly rated by the ISSIP community. We look forward to Vanita's contribution as we together scale our organization globally, and engage in new ways to advance service innovation in fast changing times."About the International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP)A diverse, inclusive and growing community of innovators, founded in 2012 by major IT companies and respected university partners, ISSIP - pronounced 'I Zip') is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association on a mission to advance innovation to benefit people, business, and society. The thousands of individuals and institutions that comprise the ISSIP community represent more than 600 companies and organizations, from startups to global leaders, and more than 200 universities in 70 countries. ISSIP is recognized for the power of its regular Discovery Summits, Ambassador collaborations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to .

