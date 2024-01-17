Uganda Men's Team To Kick Off Their T20 World Cup Preparation From Thursday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) The Uganda men's cricket team of 15-players squad landed in India on Wednesday and will kick off their T20 World Cup preparations spending 12 days at the ICWC Cricket Institute in Saphale, Maharashtra.

During their stay in India, the Uganda Senior National Men's Cricket Team is scheduled to engage in challenging matches against esteemed opponents, including the Mumbai Cricket Association Senior Men's Team, top teams from Mumbai A Division, and ICWC Senior Men's Team.

The squad of 15 players includes only one debutant Innocen Mwebaze who gets his 1st test of senior cricket. The two fast bowlers Juma Miyagi and Cosmas Kyewuta final the final cut while Fred Achellam and Ronald Lutaaya also make a return to the team.

The squad will play at least nine T20 practice games against select sides of India.

“We are excited by the visit to Omtex as we continue our World Cup preparations, this opportunity allows us to train in a World class facility as we continue to fine tune our skills ahead of the World Cup. This tour also allows us to look at some players that need the exposure to make sure we have an extended team as we get close to the World Cup,” said interim Head Coach Jackson

Uganda squad:

Brian Masaba, Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Juma Miyagi, Robinson Obuya, Kenneth Waiswa, Cyrus Kakuru, Henry Ssenyondo, Frank Nsubuga, Fred Achellam, Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya, Jonathan Ssebanja, David Wabwire.

Technical Team:

Jackson Ogwang (Interim Head Coach), Shamim Nassali (Physiotherapist), Steven Tusiime (Team Analyst), Emmanuel Oroma (S&C Coach), Charles Waiswa (Team Manager)

