27Global Achieves Elite Designation From Amazon Web Services As A Saas Competency Partner

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of only 50 companies globally meeting strict criteria, 27Global , a software, data, and cloud engineering and IT consulting company has achieved acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) SaaS Competency Partner program. With this elite designation, 27Global now has access to AWS's vast pool of technical resources to help accelerate clients' journeys to the cloud and AWS funding incentives that aim to offset associated costs for their clients.



"Our clients depend on us to move their business forward and create competitive advantages," said Steve Roatch, founder and CEO of 27Global. "By earning recognition as an AWS SaaS Competency partner, it assures our clients that our team of highly trained and certified software developers, data, and cloud engineers have validated expertise in building tailored SaaS solutions that enable their organization's vision and business goals."

SaaS

Competency Partners are measured against a high bar, demonstrating that their teams are highly skilled in building seamless and integrated SaaS solutions for clients and exhibiting superior expertise in driving business growth through their SaaS practice. To qualify for the AWS SaaS Competency designation, organizations undergo rigorous technical validation-first by AWS's SaaS experts, followed by a third-party audit.

"27Global has a long history of putting their customers first and providing them with effective strategies to build and grow their SaaS businesses," said Oded Rosenmann, Global Practice Lead, SaaS Partners, AWS. "We are excited to collaborate with a partner who shares Amazon's culture of customer obsession and brings deep experience in guiding organizations through their SaaS transformation journeys with AWS."

To attain this competency, 27Global had to demonstrate its teams' skill and ability in how it could accelerate clients' digital transformation, including:



Cutting-edge validated solutions that improve time-to-market, increase agility and scalability, reduce application maintenance and hosting costs, quicker expansion of addressable markets, and operational efficiency

The Migration Acceleration Program, which means 27Global is authorized to offer financial incentives to clients migrating SaaS workloads to

AWS

Access to

AWS SaaS Factory resources that help partners with any stage of their SaaS journey, such as building new products or migrating existing applications Specialization in industries served by 27Global (energy, engineering, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and transportation)

The new designation comes after 27Global announced in May 2023 that it achieved

AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status in the AWS Partner Network. Celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2023, 27Global offers a wealth of cloud experience and business acumen that helps the team understand a client's vision, processes, and business goals. The company serves clients in various industries including Consulting, Energy, Engineering and Construction, Financial Services, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Marketing and Advertising, and Technology/SaaS.

About 27Global

27Global is a software, data, and cloud engineering and IT consulting company. We work for forward-thinking business leaders who seek to scale and streamline their business operations and create a lasting competitive advantage. Our clients come in all sizes, in all industries, around the U.S. 27Global has the business acumen to understand our client's vision and the expertise to build it. Named to the Inc. 5000 in 2023 and 2021, 27Global is also an Inc. 2023 Best Workplace. Learn more at

.

