Moselle Estate In South Carolina Lowcountry To Auction Online February 15

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Property Tours Now Available

ISLANDTON, S.C., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. King Auction Company in conjunction with Crosby Land Company

announce Moselle Estate, the luxury, custom-built home and surrounding 21+/- acres on Moselle Road in Islandton, South Carolina, to auction online, February 9 – 15, 2024.

The home was part of a more than 1,700-acre property sold in March 2023 to James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley.

The custom-built Moselle Estate house is a sprawling 5,275-square-feet, on a 21-acre property that supports horse and dog training activities, and a variety of other outdoor pursuits. Located in the heart of Carolina Lowcountry, Islandton, SC, is about an hour and a half drive from Charleston, Savannah, Columbia, and Augusta cities and airports. Property tours now available with J.P. King Auction Company. Showings require an appointment, and potential buyers must be pre-approved prior to visit.

Continue Reading

"Both the Ayer and Godley families have land nearby. We bought to expand our hunting, farming, and timber. The acreage bought included the home, however, we both already have family homes. It is a beautiful, incredibly well-built house," said Jeff Godley, co-owner. "I am a next-door neighbor, with our home about a mile from this house. We seek a new neighbor to enjoy this gorgeous house and land," explained

Godley.

The custom-built house is a sprawling 5,275 square feet, with four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, situated on upland open fields and adorned with high-end finishes throughout. A two-story foyer includes heart pine floors, tongue and groove walls, and a grand staircase leading to a mezzanine balcony. Vaulted ceilings extend from the foyer to a family room with custom built-ins, crown molding, and mahogany French doors that open to an expansive back porch. There is a recreational room, and the main floor master bedroom suite offers direct access to a covered back porch, an ensuite jacuzzi tub and a walk-in closet.

"This is truly a top-tier property, complete with everything someone would want to enjoy fine country living in a permanent residence or second home,"

said Trey Perman, CEO, J.P. King Auction Company.

Islandton is about an hour and a half drive from Charleston, Savannah, Columbia, and Augusta cities and airports, with the Moselle Estate in the heart of the beautiful Carolina Lowcountry.

"The spacious floor plan could easily be converted into a weekend lodge or a corporate retreat with the capability to sleep up to 15 people," said Todd Crosby, Crosby Land Company.

"The 21-acre property has high topography with good loamy soil that drains well to support horse and dog training activities, and a variety of other outdoor pursuits," said Crosby.

Property tours are now available. Showings require an appointment, and potential buyers must be pre-approved prior to visit. Please contact

J.P. King Auction Company at 800-558-5464 to schedule a property tour.

Bidding runs online February 9 at 8:00 AM EST to February 15 at 2:00 PM EST, and is selling at or above a minimum bid of $1,100,000. To register to bid, go to



or call 800-558-5464.



About J.P. King Auction Company: J.P. King Auction Company, headquartered in

Gadsden, Ala., specializes in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. J.P. King is a leading national real estate auctioneer of high value assets, including developer auctions, private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more. For more information, call 800-558-5464 or visit .

About Crosby Land Company: Crosby Land Company, Inc., is a premier land brokerage in the Southeast with extensive background in forestry, agriculture, wildlife management, and conservation. For more information,

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE J.P. King Auction Company