Radius Global Market Research Announces Acquisition Of London-Based Strive Insight Limited

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radius Global Market Research, a leading global market research and insights firm, announced its successful acquisition of Strive Insight Limited, a prominent London-based agency. The acquisition, effective immediately, expands the global reach and resources of both companies. Strive will maintain its UK offices and the current management team will remain in place in the new structure. Financial details were not disclosed.

Expanded Reach and Capabilities.

The acquisition strengthens the suite of qualitative and quantitative offerings of both firms while broadening our global reach to provide clients with an enhanced range of insight and consulting capabilities. The combined storytelling and activation offerings of both Strive and Radius will result in even more powerful and impactful outcomes for clients.

The Radius Brand Growth Navigator aligns seamlessly with Strive Insight's problem-solving philosophy to support the overall brand health of their clients.

Radius delivers research insights within an activation-focused framework that enables their clients to optimise strategic plans to maximise return on investment. The Strive team are professionally trained in management consulting techniques to turn insight into compelling brand opportunities.



Enhanced offering to benefit global clients.

Clients, employees, and investors of Radius and Strive Insight will experience a smooth integration of their operations, with a focus on enhanced offerings to clients and enriched research opportunities globally.

"Our growth strategy is focused on identifying key partnerships that help us deliver an expanding set of capabilities to the global brands we serve," said Chip Lister, Managing Director of Radius. "Strive Insight's commitment to quality research and strategic thinking along with its data capabilities and consultative practice, aligns ideally with our client offering."

"We have found in Radius a partner with a mindset similar to ours," said Paul Thomas, Director of Strive Insight. "Our experienced team is focused on delivering clear opportunities that drive client brand growth. This expansion provides an opportunity to further enrich our capabilities and achieve even stronger results for our clients across the globe." Radius and Strive will provide additional details about the merger to clients and partners, and are expecting a smooth transition.

About Radius Global Market Research

Radius is a full-service marketing research consultancy founded in 1960. Headquartered in New York City, Radius has offices throughout the U.S. and globally. Radius focuses on understanding the critical points of a brand's growth journey to help drive long-term success. The Brand Growth Navigator is the company's strategic approach to prioritizing the critical business-building issues to tackle, from identifying compelling innovations to creating relevant customer segmentations. Radius' 60+ years of global brand-building expertise has included partnerships with Fortune 500 leaders as well as with emerging and start-up brands in more than 60 countries. .

About Strive Insight Limited

Strive Insight Limited is a market research and insight agency that helps their global clients reach their full potential through enhanced insight and consulting capabilities. Combining existing knowledge, primary research, and big data with consultative problem solving and compelling communication techniques Strive helps brands convert research insights into meaningful opportunities that they inspire their clients to deliver on. .

