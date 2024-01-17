(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mechanized AI, a pioneer in the artificial intelligence platform space, proudly announces the appointment of Charles Wright as its new Chief Executive Officer. Formerly a Managing Director at Deloitte Consulting LLP, Wright brings a wealth of expertise in strategy, innovation, and business transformation to lead Mechanized AI into a new era of growth and technological excellence.

Charles Wright Named CEO of Mechanized AI, a Leading Artificial Intelligence Platform

Charles Wright CEO Mechanized AI

During his tenure as Product Engineering Lead for the Application Modernization & Innovation team, Wright played a pivotal role in steering digital transformation initiatives internally and for numerous Fortune 500 companies, earning acclaim for his visionary approach and commitment to pushing the boundaries of tech innovation. Now, as the CEO of Mechanized AI, he aims to leverage this extensive experience to guide the company's strategic expansion.

Before his time at Deloitte, Mr. Wright served as CEO and Founder of

ATADATA (acquired by Deloitte in 2018), a leading cloud management and automation platform integral to Digital Transformation engagements from strategy to implementation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Charles Wright to the Mechanized AI family as our new CEO," said Ian Easton, CCO at Mechanized AI. "Charles's proven track record in spearheading transformative strategies aligns with our commitment to being at the forefront of artificial intelligence. We believe his leadership will propel Mechanized AI to new heights, driving innovation and ensuring our continued success in the dynamic AI landscape."

Expressing his excitement about joining Mechanized AI, Wright stated, "I am honored to lead Mechanized AI, a company synonymous with cutting-edge AI solutions, including Generative AI. The potential for growth and impact in the AI space is immense, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Mechanized AI to capitalize on these opportunities. Together, we will drive innovation, deliver unparalleled value to our clients, and solidify our position as a leader in the artificial intelligence industry."

As CEO, Wright joins a veteran team of start-up and consulting executives, including Co-Founders

Aditya Muralidhar (Chief AI Officer), Matias Kreder (CTO), and Ian Easton. The trio will maintain their current roles as Wright oversees Mechanized AI's strategic vision, product development, and market expansion. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the company, as it continues to redefine industry standards and set new benchmarks for the AI industry.

About Mechanized AI:

Mechanized AI is a disruptive company specializing in the development and deployment of cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions via their AI Factory Platform. The innovative "No-code, Low-code, Full Control" PaaS provides a turnkey environment to end clients and services partners to build end-to-end AI and ML solutions from Maturity Assessments, Data Pipelines, to ML creation & GenAI adoption, and ongoing Management and Operations.

With a commitment to deliver "AI for Everyone", the company leverages advanced technologies to address the evolving AI needs of businesses across all industries. Mechanized AI's comprehensive suite of AI products empowers organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, insight, and competitive advantage, while driving down cost and delivering rapid return on investment.

Please schedule a demo today at

