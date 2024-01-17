Birlasoft Recognized As Leader In 'Data Management And Cloud Computing' & 'Next-Gen IT/OT' Services By ISG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NOIDA, India and PUNE, India and EDISON, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

has been recognized as 'Leader' in 'Data Management and Cloud Computing' and 'Next-Gen IT/OT' Services in North America, in the ISG Provider LensTM Oil and Gas Industry – Services and Solutions Report 2023.

The report recognized Birlasoft as a 'Leader' in

'Data Management and Cloud Computing' Services showcasing its commitment to driving digital transformation through robust and secure cloud solutions. Birlasoft has invested in building niche award-winning vertical solutions - MachineLogix, intelliAsset, Data Switch, Predactica and IntelliVision, deployed by various Oil and Gas customers across geographies. The company is also developing the Integrated Operations Window (IOW) solution in partnership with major Oil and Gas

technology providers.

Recognized as a 'Leader' in 'Next-Gen IT/OT' Services, Birlasoft's cutting-edge solutions at the convergence of IT and OT have positioned the company at the forefront of the industry. Embracing the philosophy of 'Energy to the Power of Digital', Birlasoft delivers innovative digital solutions, empowering Oil and Gas companies to enhance operational efficiency, optimize asset utilization, ensure compliance, and streamline customer experiences. Birlasoft's solutions address contemporary industry challenges, offering a competitive edge by delving deeper into engineering, operational modeling, and simulation.

Roop Singh, CEO Americas, Birlasoft , said, "Birlasoft's recognition as a Leader in the Oil and Gas Industry by ISG highlights our dedication to providing exceptional services and solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the energy sector. Leveraging over 20 years of expertise in delivering IT/OT solutions to Oil & Gas clients, this acknowledgment is proof of our unwavering commitment to innovation and client satisfaction. We will continue to invest in digital platforms and application strategies, utilizing our expertise to spearhead transformative solutions for the Oil and Gas industry."

Harish B, Lead Analyst, ISG Provider LensTM, said,

"Birlasoft's commitment to excellence is embodied in its strategic engagement with Oil and Gas organizations. Focused on delivering services and solutions in the domains of smart connected products, smart factories, and smart operations, they are redefining industry standards and driving transformative outcomes. With a dedicated team of over 2,500 resources specializing in data management, analytics, and cloud technologies, Birlasoft positions itself as a trusted partner in advancing the digital landscape of the energy sector."

Birlasoft excels in delivering operational technology solutions for the Oil and Gas sector, backed by extensive domain experience and a diverse portfolio of assets, tools, and frameworks tailored for specific use cases. Engaging with key players in oil field services, drilling, and equipment manufacturing, Birlasoft has been instrumental in guiding global transformation journeys for multiple clients across regions. Our capabilities include Real-time Rig Performance Management, Production Monitoring, Optimization for Low Flow Wells, Asset Lifecycle Management, and cutting-edge solutions like Blockchain for distributed Asset Management and Electronic Work Instructions using augmented reality.

About Birlasoft

Challenge The Norm

Birlasoft combines the power of domain, enterprise, and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem. Its consultative and design thinking approach makes societies more productive by helping customers run businesses. As part of the multibillion dollar diversified The CK Birla Group, Birlasoft, with its 12,500+ professionals, is committed to continuing its 160-year heritage of building sustainable communities. For further information, visit

