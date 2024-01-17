Bye Bye Brain Fog: Amazon Bestseller Offers Tips For A Revolutionary 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holidays have come and gone and the post-rush brain fog is settling in. In fact, over 60 percent of people report being affected by a holiday depression that is often characterized by stress and lethargy post-vacation. Part memoir and part blueprint, the new Amazon bestseller UnF Your Mind by acclaimed health coach Janna Johnson is a story of shattering limiting beliefs, overcoming Lyme disease, and breaking out of brain fog and fatigue.

Unf Your Mind, by Janna Johnson, hit Amazon bestseller and #1 new release in women's health.

UnF Your Mind, by Janna Johnson, hit Amazon bestseller and #1 new release in Women's Health.

UnF Your Mind, a #1 new release in Women's Health by Landon Hail Press , is a guide to becoming who you were meant to be. From meditations on confidence, to honest conversations about perfectionism and body image, Johnson leads the reader through the process of identifying, breaking, and rebuilding our inner thoughts and dialogues.

"My mission is to empower others to embrace the limitless potential of their minds and bodies and to lead lives filled with purpose, vitality, and success," says Johnson.

"My book provides actionable strategies to empower individuals to overcome obstacles, achieve their goals, and lead fulfilling lives."

is a bestselling author, podcast host , nutritionist, and Lyme disease survivor. After a long journey healing from chronic Lyme disease and hypothyroidism, Johnson discovered the incredible power of the human mind. Today, she is on a mission to share her wisdom and experiences to help others transform their lives. Her motto is this: heal your gut, and you'll heal your brain; heal your mind, and you'll heal your life.

"This book grabbed me from the beginning. It is plainly written and boldly spoken. It reminded me that if we are willing to search for healing and truth in our life, we can change what isn't working. Janna's story is a reflection of truth, healing, hope and determination to change the things that were not working." - Mollie, 5-star Amazon review .

From insights on the power of nutrition and movement, to chapters dedicated to

mindset work and breaking limiting beliefs, UnF Your Mind is the ultimate roadmap for expansion this year. Deeply personal and intensely honest, UnF Your Mind is a book for anyone seeking to break the invisible chains of brain fog and move into a life of forward momentum and joy. From reflective questions, to personal anecdotes, UnF Your Mind is the perfect read to kick off 2024.

