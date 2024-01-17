Expanding West: Restruction Becomes STRUCTURAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Structural Preservation Systems, LLC (STRUCTURAL), a Structural Group company, today announced the completion of its transition with Restruction Corporation. Founded in 1975 in the Denver area,

Restruction was the leading provider of concrete upgrade services in the region and was acquired by STRUCTURAL in late 2021.

Restruction is now STRUCTURAL, and part of the largest concrete repair and strengthening company in the United States. The move, aimed enhancing capabilities and expanding operations, has proven highly successful in fortifying STRUCTURAL's position in the Intermountain West region.

The integration carried out over the past two years can be characterized by its seamless blending of expertise, commitment to quality, and a shared dedication to safety. The STRUCTURAL team is grateful to

Restruction ownership, employees, and many valued clients. The collaborative process has strengthened the Intermountain West STRUCTURAL team with highly skilled construction professionals, delivering exceptional service.



Leading the charge are Will

Fenwick in the Denver Branch, and Kevin Crosby in the Phoenix area Branch. They are joined by industry veterans Mike

Lutonsky, who heads up construction operations, and Mike Wyman providing estimating leadership. This integrated team brings over 80 years of knowledge and expertise managing repair and rehabilitation projects.



When asked about the expansion and opportunity, Will

Fenwick shared this, "We are excited to continue the legacy of success that Restruction built over the past four decades and look forward to continuing to serve the needs of owners, engineers, and contractors throughout the Intermountain West region."

As STRUCTURAL moves ahead with this and other growth plans throughout the Western US, the company remains committed to setting the standard for delivering the highest level of safety and performance excellence in concrete repair and strengthening. For additional information, please click here .



About STRUCTURAL

STRUCTURAL, a licensee of STRUCTURAL TECHNOLOGIES' engineered products and services, integrates technology-driven solutions into its industry-leading repair and maintenance services. Since 1976, STRUCTURAL, a Structural Group company, has served commercial, public, transportation, water, industrial and power customers, providing a wide range of specialty repair and maintenance services for civil and structural infrastructure. STRUCTURAL has branch offices throughout the United States and the Middle East.

SOURCE Structural Preservation Systems, LLC