U.S. Prek-12 Publishing Market Report - Digital Material Growth And Budget Influences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Latest Industry Insights on PreK-12 Education Highlight Digital Material Growth and Budget Influences

The PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report examines and analyzes a wide range of key data impacting educational publishers. These include data and trends related to budget and policy, enrollment trends, market size, and competitive analysis including selected company profiles.

The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert timely sources, including main data from the US Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics, along with information from state education departments, local school districts, and state legislative bodies along with information from the analyst's nationwide research that is conducted on an ongoing basis throughout the year, combined with company presentations and public documents.

The report found that total sales of instructional materials reached $9.9 billion in 2022, up 6.3% from $9.31 billion in 2021 Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report further analyzed the market and determined that growth in digital materials will outpace print materials, although the variation is slight. Trade books are an exception, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023-2026 expected.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: ENROLLMENT & DEMOGRAPHICS



POST-LOCKDOWN ENROLLMENTS LAG



Pandemic-Led Impacts



Longer-Term Trends

Permanent Impacts

THE PUBLIC SCHOOL LANDSCAPE





Enrollment Trends Vary By State



State Estimates for 2022-2023



Variations by District

Impacts by Race and Ethnicity

GENERAL POPULATION TRENDS



Birth Rates



Youth Population

Population Trends by State

NUMBER OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS

ALTERNATIVES TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS

School Choice

PRIVATE SCHOOLS SEE PANDEMIC COATTAILS

Catholic Schools Stay Strong

CHARTER SCHOOLS

HOME SCHOOLING

VIRTUAL SCHOOLING

GRADUATION RATES AND DUAL ENROLLMENT



Dual Enrollment

POVERTY AND HOMELESSNESS



Homelessness and Education

CONTINUED RISE OF THE ENGLISH LEARNER POPULATION

SPECIAL EDUCATION ENROLLMENTS DECLINE SLIGHTLY

UNIVERSAL PREK PROGRAMS CONTINUE TO GROW

STUDENTS ON THE MOVE



Exchange Programs

Undocumented Students EVEN POST-PANDEMIC, ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT IN CONNECTIVITY

CHAPTER 2: BUDGET & POLICY



FEDERAL FUNDING REMAINS STRONG IN ADVANCE OF ESSER CLIFF



Congressional Appropriations Target Federal Priorities



Appropriations by State Vary Dramatically



Looking Ahead to 2023



Preparing for the ESSER Funding Cliff



Final Deadline is Looming



Looking Ahead

K-12 Spending By Funding Source

UNCERTAINTY IMPACTS STATE BUDGET FORECASTS



States Announce Funding Increases

Examining Funding Formulas

CURRICULUM RESTRICTIONS AND BOOK BANS



Curriculum Restrictions



Race and CRT



Political Divisions



Impacts of Restrictions

Book Bans in Libraries and Classrooms

SCHOOL CHOICE AND PARENTAL RIGHTS

Parental Rights in the Classroom

POLICY DICTATES SUBJECT MATTER



Computer Science



Career and Technical Education



States' CTE Programs Expand



The Science of Reading



Dual-Language Programs



PreK and Early Learning



Media Literacy

Social-Emotional Learning: Embraced Despite Divisions

SOCIAL ISSUES AT THE FOREFRONT



Gun Violence Incidents on the Rise



Mental Health Is an Ongoing Concern



Inclusivity vs. Fairness: Title IX and Transgender Students



Other Social Issues Having an Impact on K-12 Education



Homelessness and K-12 Schools



Free School Meals for All



Dealing with Drug Use

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

TEACHER STAFFING AND PAY

CYBERSECURITY, PRIVACY, AND CONNECTIVITY The Cybersecurity Threat

CHAPTER 3: PREK-12 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS MARKET SIZE



TOTAL SALES OF INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS



Sales by Segment



Pandemic Fallout

Move to Digital Slows Post-Pandemic

LOOKING AHEAD





Category Trends Continue Digital Materials Steady at Just Under Two-Thirds of Market

CHAPTER 4: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS



OPERATIONAL TRENDS IN 2022-2023

Trends and Challenges Face Educators and Vendors

Potential ESSER Funding Cliff Ahead

Difficult Issues Continue to Intensify

Technology: Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Marketplace

How Companies Have Responded to the Trends



Cambium Learning



Cengage



Discovery Education



Houghton Mifflin Harcourt



Kahoot!



McGraw Hill



Pearson



PowerSchool



Renaissance Learning



Savvas Learning



Scholastic

Stride

PREK-12 COMPANIES' FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2022 AND EARLY 2023





Growth Drivers to Watch



Goodheart-Willcox Delays Reporting



Looking Ahead to Fiscal 2023

PreK-12 Market Outperforms Publishing as a Whole

STOCK PRICE TRENDS IN 2022-2023



The Year 2023: First Half



Robust Stock Issuance and Repurchase Activity



Trend Toward Private Ownership Continues

SPACs and IPOs Cool

M&A ACTIVITY IN 2022 AND FIRST HALF OF 2023

M&A Activity in PreK-12 Education Steady in 2022





Industry Trends Drive Acquisition Activity

First Half of 2023 Shows a Slowing of M&A Activity

INTEREST FROM PRIVATE EQUITY SLOWS





More Slowing in First Half of 2023 Private Equity Portfolios Maintain Education Holdings

CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES



Boxlight

Cambium Learning

Cengage

Discovery Education

GoodHeart-Willcox

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Kahoot!

McGraw Hill

Pearson

PowerSchool

Renaissance Learning

Savvas Learning

Scholastic Stride

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900