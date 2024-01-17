U.S. Prek-12 Publishing Market Report - Digital Material Growth And Budget Influences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Latest Industry Insights on PreK-12 Education Highlight Digital Material Growth and Budget Influences
The PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report examines and analyzes a wide range of key data impacting educational publishers. These include data and trends related to budget and policy, enrollment trends, market size, and competitive analysis including selected company profiles.
The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert timely sources, including main data from the US Department of Education's National Center for Education Statistics, along with information from state education departments, local school districts, and state legislative bodies along with information from the analyst's nationwide research that is conducted on an ongoing basis throughout the year, combined with company presentations and public documents.
The report found that total sales of instructional materials reached $9.9 billion in 2022, up 6.3% from $9.31 billion in 2021 Publishing for the PreK-12 Market, 2023-2024 report further analyzed the market and determined that growth in digital materials will outpace print materials, although the variation is slight. Trade books are an exception, with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023-2026 expected.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: ENROLLMENT & DEMOGRAPHICS
POST-LOCKDOWN ENROLLMENTS LAG
Pandemic-Led Impacts Longer-Term Trends Permanent Impacts THE PUBLIC SCHOOL LANDSCAPE
Enrollment Trends Vary By State State Estimates for 2022-2023 Variations by District Impacts by Race and Ethnicity GENERAL POPULATION TRENDS
Birth Rates Youth Population Population Trends by State NUMBER OF PUBLIC SCHOOLS ALTERNATIVES TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS PRIVATE SCHOOLS SEE PANDEMIC COATTAILS
Catholic Schools Stay Strong CHARTER SCHOOLS HOME SCHOOLING VIRTUAL SCHOOLING GRADUATION RATES AND DUAL ENROLLMENT
POVERTY AND HOMELESSNESS
Homelessness and Education CONTINUED RISE OF THE ENGLISH LEARNER POPULATION SPECIAL EDUCATION ENROLLMENTS DECLINE SLIGHTLY UNIVERSAL PREK PROGRAMS CONTINUE TO GROW STUDENTS ON THE MOVE
Exchange Programs Undocumented Students EVEN POST-PANDEMIC, ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT IN CONNECTIVITY
CHAPTER 2: BUDGET & POLICY
FEDERAL FUNDING REMAINS STRONG IN ADVANCE OF ESSER CLIFF
Congressional Appropriations Target Federal Priorities Appropriations by State Vary Dramatically Looking Ahead to 2023 Preparing for the ESSER Funding Cliff Final Deadline is Looming Looking Ahead K-12 Spending By Funding Source UNCERTAINTY IMPACTS STATE BUDGET FORECASTS
States Announce Funding Increases Examining Funding Formulas CURRICULUM RESTRICTIONS AND BOOK BANS
Curriculum Restrictions Race and CRT Political Divisions Impacts of Restrictions Book Bans in Libraries and Classrooms SCHOOL CHOICE AND PARENTAL RIGHTS
Parental Rights in the Classroom POLICY DICTATES SUBJECT MATTER
Computer Science Career and Technical Education States' CTE Programs Expand The Science of Reading Dual-Language Programs PreK and Early Learning Media Literacy Social-Emotional Learning: Embraced Despite Divisions SOCIAL ISSUES AT THE FOREFRONT
Gun Violence Incidents on the Rise Mental Health Is an Ongoing Concern Inclusivity vs. Fairness: Title IX and Transgender Students Other Social Issues Having an Impact on K-12 Education Homelessness and K-12 Schools Free School Meals for All Dealing with Drug Use Impact of Artificial Intelligence TEACHER STAFFING AND PAY CYBERSECURITY, PRIVACY, AND CONNECTIVITY
CHAPTER 3: PREK-12 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS MARKET SIZE
TOTAL SALES OF INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS
Sales by Segment Pandemic Fallout Move to Digital Slows Post-Pandemic LOOKING AHEAD
Category Trends Continue Digital Materials Steady at Just Under Two-Thirds of Market
CHAPTER 4: COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
OPERATIONAL TRENDS IN 2022-2023 Trends and Challenges Face Educators and Vendors Potential ESSER Funding Cliff Ahead Difficult Issues Continue to Intensify Technology: Adapting to the Post-Pandemic Marketplace How Companies Have Responded to the Trends
Cambium Learning Cengage Discovery Education Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Kahoot! McGraw Hill Pearson PowerSchool Renaissance Learning Savvas Learning Scholastic Stride PREK-12 COMPANIES' FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2022 AND EARLY 2023
Growth Drivers to Watch Goodheart-Willcox Delays Reporting Looking Ahead to Fiscal 2023 PreK-12 Market Outperforms Publishing as a Whole STOCK PRICE TRENDS IN 2022-2023
The Year 2023: First Half Robust Stock Issuance and Repurchase Activity Trend Toward Private Ownership Continues SPACs and IPOs Cool M&A ACTIVITY IN 2022 AND FIRST HALF OF 2023 M&A Activity in PreK-12 Education Steady in 2022
Industry Trends Drive Acquisition Activity First Half of 2023 Shows a Slowing of M&A Activity INTEREST FROM PRIVATE EQUITY SLOWS
More Slowing in First Half of 2023 Private Equity Portfolios Maintain Education Holdings
CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES
Boxlight Cambium Learning Cengage Discovery Education GoodHeart-Willcox Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Kahoot! McGraw Hill Pearson PowerSchool Renaissance Learning Savvas Learning Scholastic Stride
